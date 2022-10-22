Djokovic wine now in stores: Serbian great's family winery launches first two labels of wine

Novak Djokovic and his family have entered the wine business. 'Djokovic Winery' - a family winery founded by the Serbian great himself along with some of his family members - has launched the first two labels under its brand.

The winery is located in Sumadija, Serbia, and recently launched the first two labels, namely Djokovic Chardonnay 2020 and Djokovic Syrah 2020, according to Vino & Fino. The two labels will go on sale very soon, only in Serbia for the time being.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion's uncle, Goran, is the director of the winery and he used the example of his nephew's tennis career to suggest that while there are challenges in the business, they will aim to be the best.

"There are many challenges, but we try to achieve the maximum in this business, as in everything. Even Novak's every hit with the racket is not perfect, but he is still the best in the world," Goran told Vino & Fino.

The Serbian player himself appeared at a promotional event for the wine, earlier this year.

Djokovic Chardonnay 2020 is said to be a wine with lots of ripe fruit, pears, mangoes, and melons, and has a lot of freshness with precise 'varietal aroma' and 'creamy notes of butter.' Meanwhile, the Syrah 2020 is believed to be more vintage with a meaty aroma, and has black fruit and wet stone, with some floral tones, spices and well-integrated wood.

The price of the two wines is on the higher side and suggests that they are placed in the 'premium category' and aimed at high-end buyers.

"He could stay at the top or near the top for another three years" - Goran Ivanisevic on Novak Djokovic

Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic's coach and former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic believes the Serbian great can compete at the top of the sport for at least another three years if he continues to stay fit.

According to Ivanisevic, that will not be a major task for the Serb, who has always been physically fit and prioritizes his health. Ivanisevic believes the 35-year-old will continue to fight for all major titles over the next few years.

"He was always physically fit and that was never a problem, and if he stays like that, I am convinced that he could stay at the top or near the top for another three years and fight for all the titles," Goran Ivanisevic told Crotian website Sportske Novosti.

The Serb is currently preparing for the Paris Masters and ATP Finals with the aim of ending his season on a high. He won back-to-back titles at the Tel Aviv Open and Astana Open a couple of weeks ago.

