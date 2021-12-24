Dmitry Tursunov compares Daniil Medvedev to former world chess champion Jose Raul Capablanca, says he "masters the geometry of the court" 

In a recent interview with Vedomostisport, former World No. 20 Dmitry Tursunov hailed Daniil Medvedev after comparing him to former world chess champion Jose Raul Capablanca. Tursunov claimed that the Russian performs exceptionally well on the court because "he knows how to make the right choices at the right time."

Daniil Medvedev enjoyed a terrific season in 2021. The Russian won four titles on the ATP tour this year, including his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open 2021. His remarkable accomplishments on the court helped him finish the year with a career-high ranking of World No. 2. Interestingly, he also finished the year with the most number of wins on the ATP tour.

In the interview, Dmitry Tursunov, who is currently the head coach of Anett Kontaveit, highlighted that despite not having the "best technique," Medvedev is a "pure nugget" who "masters the geometry of the court."

Dmitry Tursunov in action at the US Open 2017

"Daniil Medvedev is a pure nugget. No specialist can train a player by modeling him on Daniil's game. He doesn't have the best technique, but he feels the game wonderfully and masters the geometry of the court," said Tursunov.

Tursunov even drew a parallel between Medvedev and Chess legend, Jose Raul Capablanca, because he feels that just like the chess icon, the World No. 2 player has also got a great vision as a "gift" and thus, can see and read the game quite well.

"He knows how to make the right choices at the right times to come out brilliantly in all situations. He is like the chess player (José Raúl) Capablanca, he has a gift for seeing the game and it is impossible to reproduce what he does," added the Russian coach.

A recap of Daniil Medvedev's astounding 2021 tennis season

2021 proved to be one of the best years for Daniil Medvedev. Apart from winning individual titles, the World No. 2 player also led Russia to glory at the ATP Cup and Davis Cup 2021.

Daniil Medvedev at the Davis Cup Finals 2021

Medvedev got off to a great start in the 2021 tennis season as he reached the finals of the Australian Open 2021. Despite losing to Novak Djokovic in the finals, the Russian gave some extraordinary performances in Melbourne, further strengthening his record on hard courts.

He then won the Open 13 title in Marseille before emerging victorious at the Mallorca Open 2021. Even though Medvedev failed to win a title on clay this year, he improved his performance on the surface as he was one of the quarter-finalists of the French Open 2021.

Daniil Medvedev with the National Bank Open 2021 title

Once again, Medvedev delivered some an impressive show on hard courts as he won the National Bank Open 2021 and then got his hands on his first Major at the US Open 2021. He also ended up as the runner-up at both the Rolex Paris Masters and ATP Finals 2021.

After enjoying a splendid season in 2021, Daniil Medvedev will be eyeing his second Grand Slam title at the Australian Open 2022.

