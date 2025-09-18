Do or die" - Eugenie Bouchard reveals going through extreme struggles to fulfill baseball duties at Mets vs Padres

Eugenie Bouchard was set to throw the first pitch at the New York Mets vs San Diego Padres on Wednesday, September 17. However, the Canadian faced indefinite flight delays and was unable to make it in time.

In her Instagram story, Bouchard chronicled her struggles as she got stuck in a plane and couldn't switch flights. She shared selfies from inside the plane and wrote she might be "sprinting onto the field" while she waited for the plane to take off.

":( story time: I am on my way to NY to throw out the first pitch at the @mets game tonight and the flight keeps getting delayed! we are out by the runway so I can't even get off and go jump on another flight. still hoping to make it in time but need you guys to pray to the flight gods with me!" she captioned a picture.

"we can take off at 5:30 this might be a do or die situation. might be sprinting onto the field," she captioned another picture.

Screengrab from Eugenie's Bouchard's Instagram @geniebouchard

Despite her best efforts, Bouchard could not reach the Citi Field stadium on time. The San Diego Padres eventually won the match 7-4 over the New York Mets. In her last post of the series, Bouchard shared that she took a subway ride after the match and hoped for another chance to throw the first pitch at a Mets game.

On the tennis front, the 2014 Wimbledon finalist hung up her racquet at this year's Canadian Open.

Eugenie Bouchard broke down in tears while mentioning her family in her retirement speech at the Canadian Open

Eugenie Bouchard at the 2025 Canadian Open. Image: Getty

Eugenie Bouchard drew a curtain on her tennis career at the 2025 Canadian Open in July. It was the perfect stage for the Montreal native who began training at the Tennis Canada National Training Center at the age of 5.

Bouchard turned pro in 2009 and broke through in 2014. She reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and the French Open, followed by a runner-up finish at Wimbledon that year.

In her retirement speech, the former World No. 5 became emotional as she expressed her gratitude to her family.

“Tennis has given me so much. I'm filled with so much gratitude for this sport and the people along the way. I want to thank my mom, dad, sisters, & brother for their sacrifices and support. It's only because of them that I'm standing here today. I want you to know when this crowd cheers for me, they’re cheering for you too. I wouldn’t be here without you.”

Beyond the tennis court, Eugenie Bouchard is part of the PPA (Professional Pickleball Association) tour and has her own signature paddle with Versix.

