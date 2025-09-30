"Do you think it's normal?" - Carlos Alcaraz lashes out at umpire over controversial decision during chaotic Japan Open final vs Taylor Fritz

Carlos Alcaraz had a rare meltdown midway through the second set of his 2025 Japan Open title-match encounter against Taylor Fritz on Tuesday (September 30). The Spaniard was at odds with the chair umpire's decision to start the 25-second shot clock too soon, which led to a rather fiery tirade from him.Alcaraz, who secured his sixth Major title at the US Open earlier this month, has been in imperious form in his debut in Tokyo. Having dropped just one set en route to the final of the ATP 500 tournament, the World No. 1 looked on course for yet another smooth sailing against Taylor Fritz earlier on Tuesday.After Carlos Alcaraz sealed the first set 6-4, he and his American opponent were embroiled in a tense point in the initial stages of the second set. While the point ended after the 22-year-old approached the net, the chair umpire Fergus Murphy didn't miss a moment in starting the 25-second shot clock that eventually led to a time violation for the top seed.The Spaniard, who has previously voiced his issues with the shot clock, then had an argument with the umpire in the next changeover over the above decision. Clearly disturbed by the time violation, he went as far as to suggest that Murphy had &quot;never played tennis in his life&quot;.&quot;You think this is normal? Normal or no? I'm asking a question, is it normal or no? Finished the point at the net, I'm a bit tired after the point and I can't go... [gestures towards towel box at the end of the court] Do you think it's normal?&quot; Carlos Alcaraz said during the changeover. &quot;You haven't played tennis in your life, come on. You have never played tennis in your life! Okay, alright.&quot;Despite losing his composure momentarily, Carlos Alcaraz stayed strong to eventually secure a 6-4, 6-4 win over second-seeded Fritz in one hour and 32 minutes in the Japan Open final. The World No. 1 has now won a whopping eight singles ATP titles in 2025.Carlos Alcaraz also aired his grievances about &quot;impossible&quot; 25-second shot clock rule at this year's Miami OpenEvery devout tennis fan would know that Carlos Alcaraz doesn't agree with the application of the 25-second shot clock rule, which was introduced at big tournaments in 2018 to cut down on dead time during matches. According to the rule, the ATP and WTA pros are required to start playing within 25 seconds of the last point ending in their service games.During his second-round loss to David Goffin at the 2025 Miami Open, the Spaniard appeared to be incensed with the umpire for handing him a time violation when he fell afoul of the above rule. At the time, the 22-year-old gave basically the same reasoning that he came up with this Monday in the Tokyo title match.&quot;I finish in the net, it is impossible to put the clock,&quot; Carlos Alcaraz said back then. &quot;He brought me the towel just once, and I lost more time if I got to the towel. Know what I mean? So it is impossible. I finish in the net, and I have no time.&quot;The six-time Major winner also complained about the shot clock during his 2024 campaigns at the Queen's Club Championships and the China Open.