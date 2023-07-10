"Do you understand what you are doing?" - Mirra Andreeva given controversial point penalty for racquet smash, snubs chair umpire after Wimbledon loss

Mirra Andreeva's spectacular run at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships came to an end on Monday, with the 16-year-old falling to Madison Keys in the fourth round.

After taking the first set, the Russian had a break up in the second set and looked on course to a quarterfinal run before Keys secured an impressive comeback. The American eventually prevailed 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals at SW19 for the first time since 2015.

The match, rich in stunning winners from both players, was not short of controversy either. When Keys was two points away from victory, Andreeva was handed a point penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct after she smashed her racquet, seemingly in frustration.

However, the chair umpire's call was not received well by the teenager, who went on to argue with the umpire that she did not throw the racquet but had simply dropped it after slipping on the court.

"Do you understand what you are doing? I didn't destroy the racquet, I slipped and then I fell," Mirra Andreeva said.

However, having already received a warning for a similar offence, the chair umpire had no option but to give a point to her opponent after the second, handing Keys match point. While Andreeva managed to save it, she couldn't save the next, exiting Wimbledon after six wins on the trot, all the way from the qualifiers.

At the net, Madison Keys and Mirra Andreeva exchanged a slightly cold handshake, followed by the 16-year-old completely ignoring the chair umpire.

"I'm just a normal teenager, like normal girl" - Mirra Andreeva

Day Eight: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Speaking to the press at Wimbledon, Mirra Andreeva had insisted that she was just a "normal" teenager, doing what girls her age usually did, such as going to school and watching Netflix when she had some time to kill.

"Actually I think I'm just a normal teenager, like normal girl. I do, I think, everything that the girls my age do. I love to watch some series. I have to do my school. I have no choice. I have to suffer for two more years, and that's it."

"So, yes, when I have free time, I prefer to -- sometimes it depends on my mood, but sometimes I prefer to be alone, just with myself, yes. But most of the time I watch Netflix. I'm honest," Mirra Andreeva said.

The SW19 run has propelled the Russian into the top 70 of the live WTA rankings, currently putting her in the World No. 64 spot.

