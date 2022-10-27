Docuseries about Rafael Nadal's tennis academy wins Jury Iris Award

The 'Rafa Nadal Academy' docuseries, co-produced by TBS (Tokyo Broadcasting System) and UeTv (Unidad Editorial’s production company), and aired by Movistar and Prime Video, has been presented with one of the 2022 Jury Iris Awards by the Television Academy.

The committee in charge of deliberating these honors praised the docuseries' precise execution in showcasing the efforts of young people to realize their dreams with the aid of the academy.

The four-part documentary miniseries shows in detail how the Rafa Nadal Academy blends sports education and school teaching to produce outstanding tennis players and responsible people for society.

The Academy's director, Toni Nadal, former World No. 1 Carlos Moya, and Carlos Costa, a member of the Academy's council, feature in the series offering testimonies on the academy’s unique training methodologies.

World No. 3 Casper Ruud, who has trained at the academy before, also features in the series, offering his endorsement of the facility and praising Rafael Nadal for being a mentor.

“It’s a great place if you want to be a professional tennis player. The Academy has helped me a lot with the coaches and everything else, as well as Rafa himself. He is very involved in my tennis and my career, so I’m very grateful to them and I will continue there for as long as I can,” Casper Ruud said, via Rafael Nadal Academy's official website.

Logo of Rafael Nadal's academy gets a revamp on its sixth anniversary

Rafael Nadal at the 2019 Brisbane International.

The Rafa Nadal Academy got a brand identity and logo revamp as it celebrated its sixth anniversary on October 19. A video posted on social media showed the change as the clip transitioned from the young Nadal to the present one.

The new logo is inspired from Nadal’s "challenging, vibrant, iconic and unorthodox spirit," said Borja Borrero, Interbrand's executive director. Interbrand is the world's largest brand consultancy and was charged with carrying out the rebranding.

"The new image of Rafa Nadal Academy is based on the identity of Rafael Nadal himself in your most competitive aspect. It is a challenging, vibrant, iconic and unorthodox new brand DNA. To do this, Interbrand has created a new visual expression inspired by the energy that the player emanates on the court. A new wordmark has been developed in which Rafa's characteristic 'bite' of the trophies stands out," he said.

"The strength and dynamism of his (Rafael Nadal) game inspire the visual code in communications, giving them angularity, forcefulness and spontaneity. The result is a new staging that projects the brand into the future, making it more relevant and inspiring to all kinds of audiences," he added.

