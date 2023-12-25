Does Serena Williams speak French? How many languages does she speak? Everything you need to know about the American's linguistic skills

Serena Williams knows how to speak French and has often given interviews in the language.

The American knows several languages apart from English and French. These include Italian, German and Mandarin, making her fluent in a total of five languages.

Speaking about her French fluency in 2016, Williams said that one of the reasons she wanted to learn the language was to speak in it when she won the French Open. Another reason behind it was because of the language's prevalence in African countries.

"One of the reasons I learned French was I wanted to win the French Open, and I wanted to speak French when I won,” Williams told The Fader. "The second was because in most African countries, the main language outside of their local language is French or English. So I figured: I know English, maybe I can learn French."

The 23-time Grand Slam most recently spoke in French to her daughters Olympia and Adira during a workout session.

As far as other languages are concerned, Serena Williams notably spoke Italian during her victory speech after winning the 2016 Italian Open. The American won her fourth title at the WTA 1000 event without dropping a single set, beating compatriot Madison Keys in the final.

Serena Williams has won the French Open singles title thrice throughout her career

Serena Williams at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

Serena Williams managed to win the women's singles title at the French Open thrice throughout her career.

Her maiden tournament triumph at Roland Garros came in 2002 after beating her sister Venus in the final. Her second victory at the claycourt Major came 11 years later, in 2013, when she defeated Maria Sharapova in the title bout.

The American's third title at the French Open came in 2015 when she defeated Lucie Safarova in the final.

Williams also won two women's doubles titles at Roland Garros alongside her sister Venus. The pair's first title came in 1999 when they triumphed over Martina Hingis and Anna Kournikova in the final. Their second tournament win came in 2010 when they defeated Kveta Peschke and Katarina Srebotnik in the title clash.

Serena Williams' last appearance at the Paris Major was in 2021 when she was seeded seventh. The American reached the fourth round after defeating Irina-Camelia Begu, Mihaela Buzarnescu and Danielle Collins. However, her quest for a 24th Grand Slam title was cut short by eventual quarterfinalist Elena Rybakina.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas