"Doing exactly same thing you accused Simone Biles of"- Martina Navratilova slams Riley Gaines for blasting Jasmine Crockett over Melania Trump remark

The tennis legend Martina Navratilova lashed out at former professional swimmer Riley Gaines after the latter blasted Democratic Party's Jasmine Crockett for her comments on Melania Trump, the First Lady of the United States of America.

Martina Navratilova was the top-ranked tennis player for 332 weeks in the women's singles, which is the second-most of all time. With nine Wimbledon, four US Open and three Australian Open singles titles, Navratilova's tennis legacy is beyond her titles. Apart from her glorious tennis career, she has been vocal about women's and LGBTQ rights, and regularly shares her political views on social media.

In a recent X post, Navratilova called out Riley Gaines, blasting the social activist for doing the same thing she accused Simone Biles of doing. Former tennis icon commented on an X post where Riley Gaines called out Jasmine Crockett 'regressive', 'jealous' and 'wilfully ignorant'. Navratilova replied:

"@Riley_Gaines_- you are doing exactly the same thing you accused Simone Biles of doing . Shame on you. If Jasmine Crockett was somehow a trump supporter, you would be singing her praises. Shame…"

Martina Navratilova has been an outspoken right activist and recently criticised Donald Trump and his administration's stance on migrants in the USA.

Martina Navratilova shares her views on current political state of America

Martina Navratilova left her home and the communist regime of Czechoslovakia behind to start her new life in the United States of America in 1975. She went on to represent the USA internationally and brought laurels to the country.

Navratilova recently reflected on the current political state of America and how she wouldn't have made it past the borders. She said (via BBC News):

"If I were now still in that same position [as in 1975] and I had to go live somewhere, it would not be America, because it's not a democracy at the moment, I mean, people are getting chucked out by Homeland Security, they're getting chucked out because they're not on board completely with Donald Trump's agenda… because they're not kissing the ring."

The former tennis sensation called out President Donald Trump and shared her concerns over the United States becoming a 'Totalitarian State', and also disagreed with the stance of Donald Trump over immigrants.

Navratilova is a dual citizen as she lives in America with her wife, Julia Lemigova, a former Russian model. Though Navratilova disagrees with Trump's stance on immigration, she does firmly share the mutual belief in trans women's participation in women's sport.

