Thiago Seyboth Wild delivered a shocker at the 2023 French Open when he upset World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the first round on Tuesday, May 30.

However, the celebrations of possibly Wild's biggest career win were dampened by attention to the domestic abuse charges leveled against him by his ex-girlfriend, Thayane Lima.

As per an article in Portuguese publication, UOL, Thayane Lima spoke about Wild's recent success and found it "unbelievable" that it would gloss over his past.

"People forget. He wins three games and that erases everything he did? I am impressed that the ATP (Professional Tennis Association) does not have any type of punishment for criminals. It is unbelievable," Thayane Lima said.

The case against Wild is pending since 2022 and has been stalled ever since as he was not found on three occasions at the different addresses he reported to the Rio de Janeiro Justice. However, Wild's defense maintains that the athlete was unable to receive the subpoena in person due to his busy on-tour schedule.

Meanwhile, Wild has not made any comments regarding the case. In a post-match press conference following his first round win at the tournament, he evaded direct questioning.

"I don't think it's a subject we should be talking about here. I think it's a question you shouldn't ask anyone. I don't think it's up to you to decide if this is the place to talk about it or not," the Brazilian said.

Thiago Seyboth Wild to clash with Guido Pella in R2 of French Open 2023

After his triumph over Daniil Medvedev, Thiago Seyboth Wild will square off against Guido Pella in the second round of the 2023 French Open.

The Brazilian qualifier has been a rising star at the Challenger Tour. He comes into the tournament winning 21 of his past 24 Challenger-level matches and title wins at Vina del Mar and Buenos Aires. He will be looking to continue his breakthrough run at Roland Garros.

"Twists and turns. Qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild makes an emphatic entrance to his first #RolandGarros main draw appearance, knocking out No.2 seed Medvedev 7-6(5), 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4," posted the Roland Garros official Twitter handle.

Argentinian Guido Pella has an ATP 2019 Sao Paulo Open clay title to his name. The former World No. 20 is also competing in doubles at the tournament.

This will be Thiago Seyboth Wild and Guido Pella's first on-court encounter.

