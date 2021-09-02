Dominic Thiem associates the name Novak Djokovic with "greatness", says the word 'animal' makes him think of penguins

Dominic Thiem recently played the game 'Word Rally' on Tennis Channel. Thiem was provided with names of certain events, players and things, and was asked to describe them with the first word that came to his mind.

The Austrian used the word 'greatness' to describe Novak Djokovic. Thiem was also given the word 'GOAT' but he gave a diplomatic reply to that, saying that it was "impossible" to pick a name currently.

The following are Dominic Thiem's exact responses to the questions on Novak Djokovic and the GOAT.

On Djokovic: "Greatness," Thiem said.

On the GOAT: "Impossible to say, maybe we can say the GOAT in two, three years' time," Thiem said.

Three things @thiemdomi loves wholeheartedly: His family, his fans, and penguins. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/v4MBMFawfG — Tennis Channel International (@TennisChanneli) September 1, 2021

Dominic Thiem's responses were in stark contrast to those of Eugenie Bouchard, who had also played the same game a few days ago. When asked to describe Djokovic in one word, the Canadian labeled the World No. 1 a "crybaby".

Thiem, meanwhile, was also asked to describe Rafael Nadal. The defending US Open champion gave a lengthier response for the Spaniard, calling him one of the GOATs.

Thiem went on to add it was an "honor" for him to meet and play against the Spaniard.

On Rafael Nadal: "I would say one of the three GOATS in men's tennis," Dominic Thiem said. "As well an honor to meet him and to play against him."

Dominic Thiem on animals and penguins

Dominic Thiem is an animal lover, as most of his fans know. He has supported a few environmental causes that safeguard the well-being of bees, as he reckons the winged creatures are vital for the ecosystem. The Austrian also regularly posts updates on social media about the dangers to sharks and other marine animals.

At home, Thiem had a pet dog - Hugo - who unfortunately passed away earlier this year. However, the 27-year-old's family has since gotten a new pet puppy.

Thiem also keeps several chickens as pets, from whom he sources his eggs. But the Austrian has asserted in the past that he would never think about killing his pet chickens for food.

Given his fondness for animals, Thiem was asked to give his thoughts on that word too. In response, the 27-year-old stated that he "truly loves" animals before revealing that penguins are the first creatures that come to his mind when he hears the word.

On animals: "I truly love animals but when I hear about animals penguins come straight to my mind," Thiem said.

Dominic Thiem on 'family'

Dominic Thiem's immediate family comprises of father Wolfgang Thiem, mother Karin Thiem and brother Moritz Thiem. When asked for his thoughts on the word 'family', the World No. 6 stressed on how "important" it is to him.

On family: "Most important thing in the entire world," Thiem said.

Dominic Thiem calls Stefanos Tsitsipas a "Greek God"

Dominic Thiem called Stefanos Tsitsipas a Greek God

During the game, Dominic Thiem was also asked to describe Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 27-year-old immediately responded with two words: "Greek God".

'Greek God' is a term often used to describe good-looking men.

Thiem went on to claim that schnitzel - a form of fried breaded meat - is the most popular food in Austria. He further revealed he cannot live without drinking coffee.

On schnitzel: "Austria's most popular food," Thiem said.

On coffee: "Can't really live without it".

Dominic Thiem went on to state that the US Open is where he has had the "greatest memory" of his life so far.

On US Open: "Probably the greatest memory of my life so far."

Lastly, Dominic Thiem was asked for his thoughts on his fans. Thiem responded that he loves them and that it is "not that great" to play in their absence.

On fans: "Well, I love them. Without them it's not that great to play tennis and I cannot wait," Thiem said. "Hopefully in 2022 I can play in front of all of them again."

