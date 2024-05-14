Dominic Thiem denied French Open 2024 wildcard despite last season; retiring Diego Schwartzman faces same fate | Roland Garros men's singles

Dominic Thiem was denied a wildcard for the 2024 Roland Garros despite the Austrian planning to retire at the end of this season. Diego Schwartzman, another retiring player, suffered the same fate.

Thiem, who has become a shadow of his former self due to a wrist injury, recently announced that he will hang his boots after the 2024 season. The Austrian joined Diego Schwartzman who also announced that he will retire in 2025 at his home tournament - the Buenos Aires Open.

The French Open has released the main draw wildcards for the 2024 edition, however, both Thiem and Schwartzman's names are missing from the list. Among the players that have received the wildcards are Richard Gasquet, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Alexandre Muller, Terence Atmane, and others.

Expand Tweet

The Austrian is a two-time finalist - in 2018 and 2019 (losing both to Rafael Nadal), two-time semifinalist, and one-time quarterfinalist. On the other hand, the 31-year-old Schwartzman is a one-time semifinalist (in 2020) and a two-time quarterfinalist.

In the 2023 edition of Roland Garros, Thiem was eliminated in the opening round whereas Schwartzman reached the third round.

Both Thiem and Schwartzman, ranked 117 and 142 respectively, are ranked high enough to play the qualifiers. Thiem is five players out from getting a wildcard, so provided there are some withdrawals, the Austrian could see himself playing in the main draw of the Roland Garros.

Diego Schwartzman sends an invitation to Dominic Thiem to partner up with him for doubles at the Vienna Open

Dominic Thiem and Diego Schwartzman

Dominic Thiem announced his retirement from tennis on May 10 on social media. Speaking on his retirement, the Austrian admitted that this was a decision that had been looming over his head for a long time. He also said that his wrist injury was not getting better with time and felt that it would be wise to hang his boots after the 2024 season.

Diego Schwartzman, who like Thiem announced that he would retire in 2025, left a comment under the Austrian's Instagram post inviting him to play doubles at Thiem's home tournament, the Vienna Open for one final time. Thiem liked the Argentine's comment but has yet to respond.

"Vienna doubles show. Last time partner. 🔥🔥," Schwartzman wrote.

Schwartzman's comment

Dominic Thiem was last seen at the Madrid Open where he was eliminated in the qualifiers whereas Diego Schwartzman recently competed at the Italian Open where he was eliminated in the first round.

The French Open will begin on May 20 but the main draw will begin on the 26th.