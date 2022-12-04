Dominic Thiem returns home to spend Christmas season in Vienna

Dominic Thiem is feeling the holiday cheers early this year.

The 2020 US Open champion recently shared a photo of himself enjoying the Christmas season in his hometown of Vienna on his Instagram account.

"Christmas season at home. Is there anything better?" wrote Dominic Thiem.

But it is not all fun and relaxation for the two-time Roland Garros finalist this off-season as he also posted snaps of himself during practice this past week.

"Work in progress" wrote the 2020 Australian Open runner-up.

Thiem wrapped up his season at the Vienna Open in October, where he beat the-then World No. 30 Tommy Paul via an impressive three-set comeback before falling to Daniil Medvedev.

The former World No. 3 spent the first few days of rest at Sylt, Germany before hitting the gym and the courts anew.

"The past two years were tough, but I’m so glad and thankful it’s going in the right direction" - Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem ended his 2022 season on a high note.

Dominic Thiem started the year playing at a Challenger Event in Marbella last March as the 50th ranked player. He saw his position plummet to as low as 352nd by June 13 as he struggled to rediscover his form.

However, things started to pick up slowly for Thiem from there as he collected all 18 wins in the tour this season in the second half of the year. He has lost only 10 tour-level matches since July, after starting 2022 with seven consecutive losses, including his first match in the Spain Challenger.

That was enough to propel Thiem back into the Top 100, ending the year as the World No. 106.

"What a great feeling! I have reached my goal for 2022. Top 100 in the @pepperstonefx #atprankings. I am looking forward to the new season. I have already set new goals!" said the 29-year-old on Instagram.

"The past two years were tough, but I’m so glad and thankful it’s going in the right direction," he wrote in a separate post.

Thiem will start his preparations for the 2023 season by participating in exhibition matches at the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Riyadh from December 8 to 10 and the World Tennis League in Dubai slated to be held from December 19 to 24.

He will join Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev, Cameron Norrie, Nick Kyrgios and Stan Wawrinka in Saudi Arabia, and Kyrgios, Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Alexander Zverev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Holger Rune and Rohana in the United Arab Emirates.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes