Dominic Thiem's physio gives an update on his wrist injury, says it is similar to Rafael Nadal's 2016 problem

Dominic Thiem's physiotherapist Alex Stober recently provided an update on the 27-year-old's wrist injury. Stober also revealed that Rafael Nadal had suffered a similar ailment in 2016.

Thiem injured his wrist during a match against Adrian Mannarino at the Mallorca Championships in June. Upon extensive medical examinations, it was confirmed that the Austrian had pulled the tendons on the ulnar side of his right wrist and that the problem would take several weeks to heal.

Dominic Thiem was thus forced to withdraw from a number of events, including Wimbledon. The 27-year-old had himself recently admitted that his chances of returning to full fitness ahead of the US Open would be "difficult".

Thiem's coaching team - which includes Alex Stober - have now expressed caution about their ward's comeback, claiming that the Austrian will only return when he is totally fit. Stober refused to give an exact timeline for Thiem's comeback, but asserted that the World No. 6 would play again this year.

"We don't have a date in sight yet because we are following further medical advice," Stober said while speaking to Salzburger Nachrichten. "But what is certain is that Dominic will return to the match court this year. Dominic knows he has to be patient (for his injury to heal completely). The healing process is developing as expected."

Alex Stober further mentioned that Dominic Thiem has full faith in his medical team and that he will continue to heed their advice. He also pointed out that Thiem's wrist injury is similar to the one sustained by Rafael Nadal in 2016, which suggests this is unlikely to be a long-term problem.

"Dominic has trusted the doctors from the beginning and will continue to follow their advice," Stober said. "He (Rafael Nadal) had a similar injury in 2016."

Rafael Nadal with a cast on his wrist at the 2016 French Open

Nadal had hurt his left wrist sometime during the Madrid Open in 2016. His condition worsened at Roland Garros, forcing him to pull out ahead of his third-round fixture against Marcel Granollers.

Nadal also skipped Wimbledon that year and returned to the tour at the Rio Olympics, almost three months after sustaining the injury.

Dominic Thiem is mentally strong: Wolfgang Thiem

Dominic Thiem's father, Wolfgang Thiem, also spoke to Salzburger Nachrichten and gave an assurance that his son is mentally strong enough to be able to deal with such a setback. Thiem Sr. added that his son has been making full use of his free time by spending it with his loved ones, a luxury he is seldom afforded when on tour.

"He is mentally strong," Wolfgang Thiem said. "He had a lot of time at home for family and friends, for things he otherwise has little time for."

Dominic Thiem has been pictured attending several events in recent weeks, including the Austrian Grand Prix - where he was pictured with his current partner Lili Paul-Roncalli.

