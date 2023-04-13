Dominic Thiem's strong progress on the tour in recent weeks will see him re-enter the top 100 of the ATP rankings.

Despite a rough start to the season, Thiem has slowly gathered momentum, producing decent results in recent tournaments. The Austrian registered consecutive wins for the first time in 2023 at the Estoril Open, ousting compatriot Sebastian Ofner and rising star Ben Shelton in the opening two rounds.

At the Monte-Carlo Masters, Thiem claimed a straight-sets win over Richard Gasquet before falling to sixth-seed Holger Rune in the second round.

After his win over Shelton in Estoril, Thiem divulged his hopes of reaching the main draw of this year's French Open.

"This part of the season, I love it, European clay-court season. I have a big short-term goal to reach the main draw of the French Open," he said.

Thiem's hopes are now set to be realized, with the Austrian about to receive direct entry into the main draw at Roland Garros after returning to the ATP top 100 on Monday (April 17).

José Morgado @josemorgado Good news: Dominic Thiem will return to the top 100 on Monday and will enter the Roland Garros main draw without needing a wild card -- his biggest goal for the clay season



Taking to social media on Thursday, Thiem reflected on his second-round exit from Monte-Carlo, admitting that he had to improve on several aspects of his game. However, he maintained a positive outlook.

"There are still many things that need to be improved, but I leave Monte Carlo with a good feeling. On to the next one," Thiem wrote on Instagram.

"There is full trust again in the wrist" - Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem at the 2021 French Open

Dominic Thiem believes he has fully recovered from the wrist injury he suffered in 2021.

During a post-match interview following his first-round win over Gasquet in Monte-Carlo, the former World No. 3 spoke about regaining trust in his forehand compared to last year, when "the power was not there."

"The power was not there last year even when I started to win matches and playing better. I have the feeling that the shots are there, the power is there like before, but I was using it wrong. I was not using it in the right way, but there is full trust again in the wrist, full trust again in the forehand," he stated.

Dominic Thiem will next compete at the BMW Open in Munich, which will commence on April 17.

