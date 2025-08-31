"Don't blame New York" - Naomi Osaka firmly defends US Open host city after Daniil Medvedev, Jelena Ostapenko controversies

Naomi Osaka refused to lay the blame on New York's atmosphere for some of the most notable controversies so far at the 2025 US Open. Osaka also briefly touched on how the United States' most populous city brings out her "best behavior".

Daniil Medvedev was involved in multiple tense moments in his first-round loss to Benjamin Bonzi. The Russian controversially lashed out at the chair umpire and even urged the crowd to boo the official. The former ATP No. 1 also smashed his racket in the immediate aftermath of the defeat. He was later slapped with a hefty fine for his behavior.

Elsewhere, Jelena Ostapenko accused home hope Taylor Townsend of not having "class and education" after suffering a women's singles second-round defeat at the hands of the American. Beleaguered ATP star Stefanos Tsitsipas also made news for the wrong reasons after getting into a verbal altercation with Daniel Altmaier over the German's use of the underarm serve.

Following her third-round win over Daria Kasatkina, Naomi Osaka was asked if there's something about New York that prompts players to stir controversies. Dismissing the insinuation, the former WTA No. 1 and four-time Major champion said:

"Hey don't blame New York. I don't know what the tea is with Tsitsipas, so I'm not going to say anything, but I don't know, if you're like, not calling everyone out name by name, Medvedev's had a couple moments here that are kind of iconic." (from 5:00)

Citing New York's positive influence on her, the Japanese WTA icon added:

"So yeah, I feel like the people here quite enjoy a show, but people everywhere enjoy a show, so, I don't know if it's just the part of the season where everyone's tired and irritated but yeah, for me, New York brings out my best behavior so I don't know what everyone else is doing."

"One of the worst things you can say to a Black tennis player in a majority white sport" - Naomi Osaka on Jelena Ostapenko-Taylor Townsend controversy at US Open

Jelena Ostapenko (left) and Taylor Townsend (right) during their verbal spat at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

After her second-round win at the 2025 US Open, Naomi Osaka was asked to comment on the controversy surrounding Jelena Ostapenko and Taylor Townsend. Objecting to the words used by the Latvian during her on-court spat with the American, Osaka said:

"I think obviously it’s one of the worst things you can say to a black tennis player in a majority white sport. I know Taylor and I know how hard she’s worked and I know how smart she is, so she’s the furthest thing from uneducated or anything like that."

Naomi Osaka, who has won the US Open twice so far in her career (2018 and 2020), is slated to clash against 2023 champion Coco Gauff for a place in the quarterfinals of this year's edition of the hardcourt Major. Gauff leads the head-to-head against the Japanese 3-2.

