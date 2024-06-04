“Don’t expect Novak Djokovic to surrender at all” – Casper Ruud shrugs off Serb’s fitness concerns, prepares for a tough French Open QF battle

Casper Ruud has ruled out bringing any laxity into his preparation for the battle against an injured Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open. Ruud will step onto Philippe Chatrier with the Serb on Wednesday, June 5.

It will be Ruud's seventh duel against Djokovic and he currently finds himself trailing 5-1 in the head-to-head. He defeated Taylor Fritz 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the fourth round on Monday.

On the other hand, the Serb struggled past 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo in his fourth-round effort. He needed painkillers to overcome the pain in his right knee, which he revealed in his post-match presser had been troubling him in the past few days. He also put a question mark on his availability for the next match, saying:

"For the last couple of weeks, I had some discomfort in the right knee but I haven't had an injury that would be concerning me at all… We’ll do some more screening, tests and check-ups tomorrow. I do not know what will happen after tomorrow, if I will be able to step out on court and play."

In his press after the win over Fritz, Ruud encountered a question about his expectations of the 24-time Grand Slam champion's health. He replied:

"I don't expect him to surrender at all. I have to expect him to be fresh and ready and that it's going to be a tough match. Novak is Novak, he's gonna be ready no matter what or at least he's gonna do his best to be ready. Typically, he does it really well."

"Novak Djokovic's gonna do his best to be ready,

I'm gonna be ready to do my best"

Novak Djokovic stretches to return a ball at the 2024 French Open. Photo: Getty

In the aforementioned presser at Roland Garros, Casper Ruud suggested that Novak Djokovic's injury won't make any difference if he takes the court against him on Sunday and he expected the Serb to be at his best.

"If he steps on the court on Wednesday, it doesn’t change anything, it’s still a match to be played. He’s gonna do his best to be ready I’m sure, I’m gonna be ready to do my best," the Norwegian said.

Casper Ruud continued:

"Hopefully he’ll be able to step on the court in the Slam, the quarterfinals. It’s a shame if there’s no match of course but… I will prepare like any other match and do my best to be ready myself."

Notably, Djokovic and Ruud were at the opposite ends of Philippe Chatrier in 2023's final, and the World No. 1 claimed the glory with a 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 win.

