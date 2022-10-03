"Don't know how he does it, hardly played but has looked close to his vintage best" - Tennis fans in awe of Novak Djokovic after Tel Aviv triumph

Novak Djokovic continued his excellent form by winning the 89th title of his career on Sunday. Djokovic defeated Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-4 in the final to win the Tel Aviv Watergen Open.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner had an excellent week in Tel Aviv, not dropping a set throughout the tournament. The dominant performance prompted fans on Twitter to rave about the Serb, with one user calling him the "best player in the world."

"Back to back titles for the best player in the world. Amazing," the fan wrote.

Another fan expressed his astonishment at Djokovic winning the event despite not getting much playing time this season.

"Don't know how he does it, hardly played this year, but everytime he has been on court, has looked close to his vintage best - phenomenal mental strength," he wrote.

One fan couldn't hide his excitement at Djokovic's performance, marveling at the Serb's "incredibly high level."

"Congratulations! What a fantastic performance one more time! Whole tournament you played amazingly at an incredibly high level! In pursuit of greatness you added another title to your CV," he tweeted.

Below are a few more reactions from Djokovic's fans:

Novak Djokovic becomes the first player to win ATP titles on all 3 surfaces this season

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 Rolex Paris Masters - Day Six

With his title win at the Tel Aviv Open on Sunday, Novak Djokovic became the first player to win ATP titles on all three surfaces this season. He won the Rome Masters (clay) in May and Wimbledon (grass) in July, before his triumph on the hardcourts of Tel Aviv.

Djokovic did not drop a set en route to his title win in Rome this year. Having defeated the likes of Stan Wawrinka, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Casper Ruud, he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0, 7-6(5) in the final.

At Wimbledon, Djokovic beat Jannik Sinner, 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and Cameron Noorie, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, to reach the final. Despite dropping the first set against Nick Kyrgios, he held his nerve to win the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) and lift the 21st Grand Slam title of his career.

