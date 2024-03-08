Novak Djokovic recently made an honest admission about the prospect of him competing in the 2028 Olympic Games to be held in Los Angeles.

In his pre-tournament press conference in Indian Wells, the Serb was asked how much winning a gold medal in the upcoming Paris Olympics would mean to him. He was further asked whether he would aim for a medal at the 2028 event in Los Angeles if he was to miss out this time around.

Addressing the possibility of him making a sixth Olympic appearance in 2028, Novak Djokovic said:

"Everything is on the cards. I just don’t know how many cards I have left, you know. Let’s see. It’s still very far to think about – Los Angeles Olympic Games."

The Serb, who is yet to clinch an Olympic gold, said that he can’t “commit” to the Games but entertains the idea of representing his country at the global event again in four years.

"But the thought of it excites me, of course. Love to play that. As we know, Olympics come every four years. I can’t really commit to that yet," he said in the press conference.

Novak Djokovic hasn’t had an ideal start to his 2024 season. The Serb has participated in two events so far and has incurred defeats in both.

At the United Cup, where he represented Serbia, Djokovic was defeated by Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals. The 10-time Australian Open champion then bowed out of the Melbourne Slam in the semifinals, with a defeat to eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

"I think I’ll take it year by year and just see how (my) body serves me; how passionate and committed I am really; how much motivation do I really have to do what I’ve done most of my life – day in, day out," the soon-to-be 37-year-old said in regard to the 2028 Olympics.

"It's becoming harder and harder. But I still love this sport and still have been competing at the highest level and still No. 1," he added.

Novak Djokovic will chase his sixth title in Indian Wells in 2024

The Serb pictured at the 2016 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Novak Djokovic is presently in Indian Wells, where he is set to make his first appearance in five years.

The Serb is currently tied with Roger Federer, having won the tournament five times so far [2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, and 2016]. He will look to surpass his rival in the ongoing edition to become the most successful player in the event’s history.

Djokovic will be chasing a staggering 99th title and a 41st in the Masters 1000 category in Indian Wells. Being the top seed, the 24-time Grand Slam champion has received an opening-round bye. He will commence his campaign against Aleksandar Vukic in the second round.

