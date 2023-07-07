Karolina Muchova's campaign at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships came to an unfortunate end after she suffered an injury during her first-round match against Jule Niemeier, much to the devastation of tennis fans.

The 2023 French Open finalist made a slow start to her campaign at the grasscourt Major, falling behind after losing the first set 6-4. However, she bounced back strong to claim an early break in the second set before winning it and forcing a decider.

The clash was looking poised to continue in the same thrilling fashion when Karolina Muchova suffered a fall in the fourth game of the third set. The 26-year-old received medical attention and returned to the court with a heavily strapped right thigh. Her movement was visibly hampered for the remainder of the match, allowing Niemeier to sail to a 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 victory.

Muchova's struggles with injury date back to her seven-month-long layoff from the tour in 2021-2022 due to an abdominal issue. Subsequently, the Czech's run at the 2022 French Open came to an unfortunate end after she picked up an ankle injury during her third-round match against Amanda Anisimova.

The 26-year-old's fairytale run to the final of the 2023 edition of the claycourt Major sparked delight among tennis fans given her history of injury struggles.

However, fans suffered heartbreak once more as the Czech picked up her latest injury at Wimbledon 2023.

"I don't know how many heartbreaking Karolina Muchova injuries I have left in me," a fan tweeted.

T 🍒 @erdembusa I don’t know how many heartbreaking Karolina Muchova injuries I have left in me I don’t know how many heartbreaking Karolina Muchova injuries I have left in me

"God that's rough for Muchova. Injured AGAIN at the worst timing. I hope it's not serious and that she can get back out there again soon, so unlucky. It was a tough draw anyway against Niemeier with no grass prep but the tennis gods have not looked kindly on her...," another fan chimed in.

Tom Jones 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 @JomTones12 God that’s rough for Muchova. Injured AGAIN at the worst timing. I hope it’s not serious and that she can get back out there again soon, so unlucky. It was a tough draw anyway against Niemeier with no grass prep but the tennis gods have not looked kindly on her… God that’s rough for Muchova. Injured AGAIN at the worst timing. I hope it’s not serious and that she can get back out there again soon, so unlucky. It was a tough draw anyway against Niemeier with no grass prep but the tennis gods have not looked kindly on her…

A fan claimed that they could foresee Karolina Muchova following in the footsteps of Anett Kontaveit. Kontaveit played the last match of her singles career in the second round of Wimbledon 2023 after announcing her retirement due to her struggles with a degenerative back injury.

"I had a vision... that we are one injury away from Muchova pulling Anett," the fan commented.

alexa 🌱 2/7 @1gaclaytek I had a vision… that we are one injury away from Muchova pulling Anett 🥲 I had a vision… that we are one injury away from Muchova pulling Anett 🥲

Here are a few more fan reactions to Karolina Muchova's latest injury:

rowan #m1rrainlondon @rowakina muchova injured FUCK GRASS FUCK EVERYTHING FUCK WIMBLEDON muchova injured FUCK GRASS FUCK EVERYTHING FUCK WIMBLEDON

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast



That was a brutal draw. The German’s potential is sky high and she imposed her game well.



But for it to end with the return of the Muchova curse and to see her in such discomfort was just so sad Karolina Muchova may well have lost to FWC Jule Niemeier anyway.That was a brutal draw. The German’s potential is sky high and she imposed her game well.But for it to end with the return of the Muchova curse and to see her in such discomfort was just so sad Karolina Muchova may well have lost to FWC Jule Niemeier anyway. That was a brutal draw. The German’s potential is sky high and she imposed her game well. But for it to end with the return of the Muchova curse and to see her in such discomfort was just so sad 😭😭😭

nabald | 22💜 @andys_murray one tournament without injury God we’re begging!! karolina muchova can never catch a damn breakone tournament without injury God we’re begging!! karolina muchova can never catch a damn break😭 one tournament without injury God we’re begging!!

Priya Rathod @priyarathod_ twitter.com/TennisPodcast/… The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast



That was a brutal draw. The German’s potential is sky high and she imposed her game well.



But for it to end with the return of the Muchova curse and to see her in such discomfort was just so sad Karolina Muchova may well have lost to FWC Jule Niemeier anyway.That was a brutal draw. The German’s potential is sky high and she imposed her game well.But for it to end with the return of the Muchova curse and to see her in such discomfort was just so sad Karolina Muchova may well have lost to FWC Jule Niemeier anyway. That was a brutal draw. The German’s potential is sky high and she imposed her game well. But for it to end with the return of the Muchova curse and to see her in such discomfort was just so sad 😭😭😭 What a heartbreaking end! So much respect for @karomuchova7 What a heartbreaking end! So much respect for @karomuchova7 twitter.com/TennisPodcast/…

vape god @frankiehgrande honestly i think that out of my faves muchova losing r1 is the biggest grief honestly i think that out of my faves muchova losing r1 is the biggest grief

Tom Jones 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 @JomTones12 Muchova please don’t be injured please please- Muchova please don’t be injured please please-

Danny | British Flop enjoyer @Emmagoatcanu



Mirra though, she is coming! Bad news for Czechs, both Muchova and Krejcikova suffering injuries and losing todayMirra though, she is coming! Bad news for Czechs, both Muchova and Krejcikova suffering injuries and losing today 😢Mirra though, she is coming!

Muhammad Hussain 🇵🇰 🇵🇸 @muhammad2234 Seeing Muchova like this is so heartbreaking man... Seeing Muchova like this is so heartbreaking man... 💔

zach @ruud250vulture Why does muchova get injured every time she goes into a good run of form Why does muchova get injured every time she goes into a good run of form

Jon Phillips @JonPhil86828440 Such a shame to see Muchova hurt again. Credit to her for completing the match. Wishing a speedy recovery Such a shame to see Muchova hurt again. Credit to her for completing the match. Wishing a speedy recovery 🙏

Karolina Muchova's compatriot Barbora Krejcikova also suffers injury at Wimbledon 2023

Karolina Muchova exits Wimbledon 2023

Alongside Karolina Muchova, fellow Czech Barbora Krejcikova also suffered an injury at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Krejcikova commenced her campaign at the grasscourt Major with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Heather Watson in the first round.

She took on 16-year-old qualifier Mirra Andreeva in the second round. Andreeva started the match out strong, breaking the 10th seed's serve twice to claim the opening set 6-3. The 16-year-old maintained her high level to rush away to a 4-0 lead in the second set before the Czech was forced to retire due to an injury to her left leg.

Krejcikova had received treatment for her leg after the first set and again after falling behind to 3-0 in the second. However, she was unable to continue the match, retiring at the conclusion of the fourth game.

Poll : 0 votes