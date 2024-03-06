"Don’t let Patrick Mouratoglou anywhere near your drinks" - John Millman jokes after Simona Halep's doping ban reduction

Simona Halep was cleared to return to tennis immediately after her four-year doping ban was reduced to nine months. Former ATP player John Millman congratulated Halep after the ban reduction and poked fun at her former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou.

Simona Halep was provisionally banned from tennis in October 2022 after testing positive for the banned substance, Roxadustat, at the US Open that year. After an investigation by an independent tribunal, a four-year ban was levied on the Romanian. Halep maintained innocence in the matter, stating that Roxadustat entered her body via a contaminated supplement.

She appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), and a hearing was held in early February 2024. The results of that appeal were published on March 5, in which the CAS ruled that Halep did not intentionally commit doping and bore "no significant fault or negligence." As a result, her ban was reduced to nine months, meaning her suspension ended in July 2023, and she could immediately return to the WTA Tour.

Former ATP World No. 33 John Millman was delighted by the news and congratulated Simona Halep. He also took a sly dig at Patrick Mouratoglou, who was the Romanian's coach during the 2022 US Open, saying that she should not let the French coach anywhere near her drinks this time around.

Millman's dig was related to Mouratoglou's role in Halep's ban. After she tested positive for Roxadustat, Mouratoglou admitted that the substance entered Halep's system through a contaminated supplement he recommended to her.

"Great to see Simona eligible to play again. Don’t let Patrick anywhere near your drinks on your return!" John Millman tweeted.

John Millman retired from tennis after the 2024 Australian Open at the age of 34. He lost in his second qualifying-round match in singles in Melbourne. He also played doubles at the Australian Open and won the first-round match before losing to eventual champions Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden in the second round.

Simona Halep jubilant after "bittersweet vindication" in doping case

Simona Halep took to Instagram to celebrate her doping ban reduction and vowed to return to tennis with "renewed vigor." She thanked her legal team for their work through the case as well as her fans back in Romania and her fellow WTA players for their steadfast support.

The 32-year-old also noted that she stands vindicated and accusations against her have been proved false. She added that CAS has instructed the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), which levied the ban on Halep, to compensate her CHF 20,000 ($22,606).

You can read an excerpt from Simona Halep's Instagram post below:

This ordeal has been a testament to resilience, and the triumph of truth is a bittersweet vindication that, albeit delayed, is immensely gratifying," her caption read.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to my legal team, whose steadfast faith and exceptional dedication have been instrumental in navigating through these turbulent times. Equally, my sponsors, loyal fans, and some commendable competitors have been my pillars of strength, offering unwavering support and solidarity. The overwhelming backing from so many Romanians has also fortified my resolve, enabling me to champion this cause to a rightful and honorable conclusion. Looking forward, I am eager to turn this page and rejoin the tour with renewed vigor and an invigorated spirit," Halep continued.