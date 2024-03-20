Andy Roddick recently gave his two cents on Novak Djokovic's altercation with World No. 96 Luca Nardi at last week's Indian Wells Masters. The American believes the Serb should've been above accosting the Italian at the net following his three-set loss to the youngster.

Djokovic was embroiled in controversy during the second set of his third-round match against lucky loser Nardi. At 4-6, 2-0, the Serb was down a break point on his serve, which he tried to stave off with a down-the-T slider. The 20-year-old just managed to get his racquet on the ball, with what followed unwittingly becoming the talk of the town.

Nardi's return was a bit sheepish, making it seem to Novak Djokovic that he wanted to stop play. The lucky loser, however, carried on when the Serb replied with a weak drop shot, chasing it down for a passing shot winner to break back. The 36-year-old subsequently got into an argument with the chair umpire, who refused to rule a hindrance call.

While Djokovic won the second set, he eventually dropped the match 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 to Nardi. The Serb expressed displeasure with the Italian during their exchange at the net over the dubious point in the second set, much to the chagrin of the tennis community.

Andy Roddick was also critical of Novak Djokovic in his 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast, calling the World No. 1's actions "desperate." He also alleged that the 36-year-old stopped between points much more often during his early years, before offering a defense for Luca Nardi.

"It's a desperation move, I don't see any world where Novak [Djokovic] should ever be desperate against someone ranked 123 in the world. One, the guy didn't stop. Like, you watch it, he didn't stop," Andy Roddick said (at 33:10).

"Like, there have been 27 other clips of him (Djokovic) where... and I hate this, to turn back the clock 13 years and expect us to remember a certain point, but like there are all these things of Novak kind of definitely not stopping, but stopping way more than Nardi did in that point. Nardi did not stop," the American added.

The 2003 US Open champion also mentioned that if the 20-year-old Italian had stopped during the point, there was no reason for the 24-time Major winner to make a fuss about it after the match.

"And even if your opponent stops, that doesn't mean that you have to. Quite the opposite! If they stop, you keep going, you win the point," Roddick added (at 33:45).

"So it's like, to choose to... one, be wrong about what someone else is doing. Then make the wrong decision on continuation, then make a stink about it to the ref, and then mention it to a young player who just had the biggest moment of their lives at the handshake is just an unforced error in my mind," he added.

"Sort of gamesmanship from Novak Djokovic" - Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim

Novak Djokovic at BNP Paribas Open 2024

Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim, who is a regular speaker on Andy Roddick's podcast, claimed in the aforementioned episode that Novak Djokovic had tried to get into Luca Nardi's head' by having an extended argument with the umpire.

Wertheim also asserted that making unsavory remarks at younger players was unbecoming of a top-ranked player.

"You're playing a lucky loser outside of the top 100, who's closer to your kids' age than he is to yours," Wertheim said (at 32:04). "You gotta do something to shake things up. I think this was sort of gamesmanship from Novak... try and get into this kid's head."

"I don't think he had much of a leg to stand on. At some point, you gotta let it go, I mean, the fact that it came up in the handshake, I'm curious what a former player would make of this, 'cause from what I saw... it just seems a little beneath him?" he added.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : Do you find Andy Roddick's remarks reasonable? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion