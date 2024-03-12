"Sore loser can't let Luca Nardi have his day without ruining it" - Novak Djokovic's exchange with Italian at net after Indian Wells loss angers fans

Novak Djokovic allegedly conveyed his frustration to Luca Nardi at the net after their third-round battle over a controversial point during the match.

Nardi stunned Djokovic on Monday as he produced quality tennis to show the Serb the door out of the Indian Wells Masters 2024 by securing a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win on Monday, March 11.

Nardi's big day was marked by a controversy that erupted during the second set when the Serb faced a break point while leading 2-0. Nardi returned the Serb's serve rather nonchalantly apparently assuming it had landed out, which, however, wasn't the case. The Serb then hit a drop shot, which Nardi chased down and hit a winner.

Notably, Djokovic stopped before Nardi made the winner and told the chair umpire to call the Italian's move hindrance. The umpire denied his request and awarded the point to Nardi.

After the match concluded, the 24-time Grand Slam champion congratulated Nardi in Italian but seemingly brought the controversial point during the second set into their conversation.

One fan who claimed to know the language said that while Djokovic praised Nardi, he was also upset about the second point, claiming that it was unfair.

"I'm Italian. Novak was still angry about that point in the second set. He said "you were good but that was unfair" referring to the point where Nardi stopped playing."

Tennis fans on X were angry at the Serb's conduct with the 20-year-old winner, with one of them calling him a sore loser for complaining about the point.

"Sore loser djock [Novak Djokovic] complaining about one point and can’t let Luca have his day without ruining it. We support you Nardi," the fan wrote.

One fan called out the World No. 1 for "sulking" about the point instead of congratulating him.

"Novak could not just congratulate this young player who just played an amazing match!! He had to sulk about the point he lost & had to tell him in Italian. Novak sucks!! Bravo Luca!," the fan said.

Another fan slammed the Serb for his actions, saying:

"Worst thing, instead of sincerely congratulate Luca at the end, he accused him," the fan's comment read.

Here are a few more reactions from X:

"Just because Luca Nardi stops doesn't mean the point stops" - Chair umpire Greg Allensworth told Novak Djokovic

As soon as Luca Nardi's winner went past Novak Djokovic, the Serb argued with the chair umpire Greg Allensworth demanding a hindrance call.

"He stopped... he stopped," the Serb said to the official.

"He didn't make a call. He didn't actually stop the point. Just because he stops doesn't mean the point stops," Allensworth replied.

The Serb then claimed to be misled by Nardi's actions.

"Just because he stopped doesn't mean the point stopped? What are you talking about? He literally stopped and that's it and he confused me completely because I stopped as well. How can you not make that judgement?" he said.

"Are you wanting me to call a hindrance?" Allensworth asked.

"Of course," the Serb responded.

Allensworth, however, junked Djokovic's plea, saying:

"Just because he stands there and doesn't continue the play, that's not grounds for a hindrance. If he was to come up saying 'out' or pointing 'out' or something along those lines, then yes I would agree with you 100 percent."

After defeating Djokovic, Nardi will next face 17th seed Tommy Paul in the fourth round, and the winner will take on either ninth seed Casper Ruud or Gael Monfils in the quarterfinals.

