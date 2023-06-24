"Don't take your kids to camps or Church!" - Martina Navratilova & Rennae Stubbs furious over Florida pastor convicted of child abuse

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova and former player Rennae Stubbs recently expressed their outrage at the actions of former Florida pastor Jordan Huffman.

Huffman has been convicted of a child's sexual abuse. He was found guilty of two felonies for sexually assaulting the same child on multiple occasions as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

According to court documents, the victim was assaulted more than ten times over the course of three years. The assault began in 2017. The victim, who was 12 years old at the time, claims it continued until 2019.

18-time Grand Slam champion Navratilova expressed her wrath over the man's actions on Twitter by writing:

"Yet another one. JFC. And again- not a drag queen."

Stubbs also couldn't help but comment on the situation, advising parents not to take their children to churches or camps.

"Let’s face it! Dont take your kids to camps or Church," Stubbs wrote.

Martina Navratilova once opened up about how poorly the tennis world reacted to her coming out as lesbian

Martina Navratilova pictured at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Fourteen.

Martina Navratilova came out as a lesbian back in 1981 and has been married to her wife — "The Real Housewives of Miami" star Julia Lemigova, for eight years.

However, things weren't easy for the star when she came out of the closet, as she revealed in 2022 that she was always subjected to jeers and muted applause because of her sexual orientation.

"I didn't really see it face-to-face, it was kind of the bigger picture when I was introduced to come on the court. Everybody was cheering when Chris Evert was introduced or Evonne Goolagong, but when I came out onto the court it was muted applause," Navratilova said in an interview with Julie Bindel.

"There were some jeers, some whistles. It was hard not to take it personally but I realized it was mostly because I was gay. Some of it was because I was winning too much perhaps," she added.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion went on to say that Roger Federer never received such a hostile welcome as she did and that even when Federer had more fans, people cheered for Rafael Nadal when he walked onto the court, which was not the case with her.

"But Roger Federer never got that kind of welcome, right? Nobody jeers when Roger Federer walks onto the court. Even Rafa Nadal. Even if people are not big fans or they're in the Federer corner, they still cheer when Rafa walks onto the court. But that was not the case with me," Martina Navratilova said.

