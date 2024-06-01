"Don't think they did a good job" - Andy Murray chastises ATP on lack of domestic abuse policy amid controversy over Alexander Zverev trial

Andy Murray recently addressed the topic of Alexander Zverev's alleged assault trial in court during his press conference. The Brit, who exited the 2024 French Open on Friday (May 31), called out the ATP for not having a policy against domestic violence for its players.

Murray's singles campaign in Paris came to a premature end on Sunday, as he lost 4-6, 4-6, 2-6 to Stan Wawrinka in the first round of the claycourt major. He then turned up in the doubles competition with Dan Evans, but failed to make a mark there as well; the British duo went out 6-7(6), 6-7(3) to Sebastian Baez and Thiago Seyboth Wild in their opening clash.

While speaking to the media after his doubles loss, Murray was asked to give his thoughts on Alexander Zverev's court trial, which began on May 31 in Berlin. The German's ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea has accused him of verbal and physical abuse.

The former World No. 1 responded by saying that only the players' remarks helped to keep the conversation about the issue pertinent because the ATP had done nothing. Subsequently, he expressed his anger towards the men's governing body for failing to bring forth a domestic abuse policy in response to Zverev's situation.

"I've been asked about that a few years ago on the ATP's kind of policy around those sorts of situation. Clearly it's a difficult one. The players shouldn't be the one coming here and making comment on it, it's the ATP that should make a decision and make the policy for what that would look like," he said. (via Tennis Actu TV)

"And I don't think they did a particularly good job over the last few years with... in terms of these situations, when you might ask me about that in press, it's not for us to come up with what those policies are. It's for the governing body to make that decision," he added.

The three-time Major winner also wished for the ATP to unveil a domestic abuse policy after Alexander Zverev's court trial was over.

"Yeah, clearly it's a very difficult subject, but you guys obviously report on that. "We'll see what happens with the trial, I guess a decision would be made after that," he stated.

Alexander Zverev continues French Open 2024 run as trial begins

The first day of Alexander Zverev's court trial began in Berlin's Tiergarten District Court on Friday (May 31). Brenda Patea, his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his three-year-old daughter, has accused the 26-year-old of causing "bodily harm." The physical altercation is said to have taken place at an Airbnb apartment in May 2020.

Zverev, the former World No. 2 was fined €450,000 by the prosecutors in October 2023; however, he later challenged the fine, which is what brought about the current trial. The hearing will reportedly be held behind closed doors from the second day onwards amid concerns for the German and his daughter's privacy.

For those unaware, this is not the first time that Alexander Zverev has been accused of abuse by an ex partner. In 2021, Olya Sharypova claimed that the German had physically assaulted her multiple times. She even acknowledged that she had attempted to overdose on his insulin after he had allegedly punched her during the Laver Cup.