Roger Federer recently appeared in a commercial for telecommunications company Sunrise, adding to the long list of ads he has shot during the lockdown period. This time the legendary Swiss was seen in an all-new avatar - a singer - as he performed a rendition of a Beatles classic.

After starring for Barilla, Credit Suisse, Lindt and Mercedes-Benz in recent times, Roger Federer decided to channel legendary Beatles member Ringo Starr in this new spot. But while crooning ‘With A Little Help From My Friend’, one of the most famous tracks by the legendary band, Federer didn't exactly sound as magical as he looks on the tennis court.

«Ich glaube nicht, dass ich einen Plattenvertrag erhalte» https://t.co/xxzuzlL1XT — 20 Minuten (@20min) September 17, 2020

Upon the release of the commercial, Roger Federer spoke with 20min.ch about his singing experience. The 20-time Grand Slam champion elaborated on the process that went into the shoot, which even saw him availing the services of a vocal coach.

Always weird to hear my voice: Roger Federer

Singing is believed to be one of the toughest creative arts to pursue; while some are blessed with an angelic voice, others simply aren’t. It is fair to say that Roger Federer falls in the latter category.

The Swiss, who otherwise boasts of otherworldly skills in tennis, does not seem to have the same natural touch when it comes to singing. And yet, such is his genius that he managed to pull off a fairly decent rendition of the famous Beatles track.

The shooting of the video wasn't straightforward for Roger Federer though; he revealed that he first had to get over his fear of singing in public. Once that was sorted out, the Swiss further required the guidance of a vocal coach on the morning of the shoot.

“First, I had to overcome my fear of singing in public a bit,” Federer said. “Then, a few days before filming, I tried to sing the song in my car. And luckily I had professional tutoring from a vocal coach on the morning of the shoot.”

Roger Federer likes to sing to his children in the car

Federer also revealed that the only situation where you can find him singing is when he’s in the car with his children.

20 Minuten: Roger, in which private situations do you sing loudly?

Roger Federer: In the car with my children.

The Swiss is not a big fan of his own voice, and mentioned that it’s always ‘weird’ to hear himself despite having undertaken several interviews during his lifetime.

20 Minuten: How would you describe your voice yourself ?

Roger Federer: Well, as not very good (laughs). Even though I've done so many interviews, it's always weird to hear my own voice.

Lastly, Roger Federer was cheekily asked if fans could be expecting an album from him soon. The Swiss humbly replied that the professionals singing alongside him in the video were more deserving candidates.

"I honestly don't think I'll be getting calls for a record deal anytime soon," Federer continued. "But of course I hope that the others in the clip will get a call because they were really fantastic.