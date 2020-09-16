Watch: Roger Federer sings along to a Beatles song in new commercial

20-time Major winner Roger Federer has been dearly missed by tennis fans over the last seven months. The Swiss Maestro had called it quits on his 2020 tour campaign after he underwent a second arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

While Roger Federer would be ruing his inactivity from competitive tennis, he has certainly enjoyed his downtime from the sport. Federer has kept himself busy during his recovery period, having recently appeared in a Lindt ad, a Barilla campaign and also a Mercedes-Benz commercial.

The Swiss has now gone a step further, showcasing his admittedly questionable singing skills in a recent commercial for Swiss telecommunication company Sunrise. In the video, Roger Federer is seen signing "With a Little Help from My Friends", a song by the British band The Beatles.

Roger Federer can be seen singing the first verse of the song that was originally performed by The Beatles in their renowned movie 'Yellow Submarine'. After a few seconds, a group of people join Federer in singing to the famous tunes of the classic.

"Oh, I get by with a little help from my friends," Federer is heard crooning.

Not the first time Roger Federer has lent his vocals to a classic song

Half-way into the commercial, as Roger Federer voices the main chorus' melody, it becomes apparent how off-tune he is. Most would agree that the Swiss champion has far better rhythm on the court than he does on the microphone.

The new commercial is not the first time Roger Federer has enthralled tennis fans with his singing. In 2017, the Swiss had exercised his vocal chords in a performance with his colleagues Grigor Dimitrov and Tommy Haas, where he sang along to the tunes of "Hard to Say I’m Sorry" by the American group Chicago.

Advertisement

While the video received a terrific reception from his fans, Roger Federer was clearly way out of his depth even in that. However, some might say the Swiss superstar should be forgiven for his mediocre singing given that he is arguably the greatest ever when it comes his own profession.

The new commercial for the Swiss company, for which Roger Federer is a brand ambassador, is the latest of several media appearances by the Swiss since his Australian Open loss to Novak Djokovic earlier this year. Federer has given a wide range of interviews since, revealing that he has missed tennis a lot and that he will be resuming on-court practice this month.