"Don't wanna hear you complain again": Fans accuse Djokovic, Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz & Co. for prioritizing 'money' as they sign up for Six Kings Slam

Fans were enraged as Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and others confirmed their participation in the Six Kings Slam. The exhibition tournament is coming back for the second edition in Riyadh and will be held from 15th to 18th October 2025.

The tournament will also feature the other three of the top six ATP stars - Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Jack Draper, with a prize pool of approximately $6 million for the winner. For participation, each player is entitled to $1.5 million, making it the most lucrative event in all of tennis.

The star-studded list was announced on June 6, which left some fans wondering how the players are managing to add another tournament on their schedule after some complained about the ATP calendar being very hectic already. Furious fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express how they felt about the players partaking in the tournament.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

"Interesting. This is what annoys me about the top tennis players they complain non-stop about the tennis calendar but are ever ready to play exhibitions & collect multi-million dollar payouts," wrote another.

"Thought the players were tired from the season being too long? Money talks eh," wrote one.

"The same players will complain about playing too much 😂," another posted.

"But the season is too long….," wrote another fan mockingly.

"You know what yeah I don’t wanna hear you guys complain about the schedule again," stated a furious fan.

Last year's contest was won by Jannik Sinner, who won the tournament by defeating Carlos Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz complains about hectic ATP schedule

Earlier this year, in April, Carlos Alcaraz appeared candidly in his Murcia home on his documentary 'Carlos Alcaraz: My Way', where he complained about missing out on quality time with family due to the demanding ATP schedule. The Spaniard explained how he barely manages to spend two months in the entire year with his family.

"Taking the three days I have after the tournaments, at most, it adds up to two months at home. I want to spend time with my friends and my family, I want to have free time. But tennis doesn't allow for that," he said.

He had also complained about the schedule and how it gets mentally and physically draining to be continuously on tour during one of his press conferences in Berlin.

