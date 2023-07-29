“Don’t worry, this wasn’t the honeymoon” - Petra Kvitova takes post-wedding trip to Disneyland with her nephew and niece

Petra Kvitova recently shared a glimpse of her post-wedding festivities, where she posed with her nephew and niece at Disneyland.

The Czech tennis star looked radiant and happy as she enjoyed some quality time with the kids at the "happiest place on earth."

Kvitova tied the knot with her coach and long-time boyfriend Jiri Vanek last week in a private ceremony in Prague. The couple got engaged at Wimbledon last year, where Kvitova has won two of her 31 career singles titles.

Kvitova announced her marriage with a simple and elegant photograph of the couple in their wedding attire, captioned “Mr and Mrs” on July 23.

On Friday, Kvitova posted another photo on her Instagram account, in which she can be seen smiling and holding hands with her nephew Tobi and niece Bela.

“From my wedding to the happiest place on earth with these amazing kiddos ✨PS don’t worry, this wasn’t the honeymoon, that will come later 😂,” Kvotova wrote on Instagram.

Petra Kvitova is currently ranked No. 8 in the world and has won two singles titles this year — the Miami Open and the German Open. She is expected to return to action at the US Open, which starts on August 28.

A look back at Petra Kvitova's performance in Wimbledon 2023

Petra Kvitova at Wimbledon 2023

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova reached the fourth round in this year's edition and was knocked out by sixth seed Ons Jabeur in straight sets.

Kvitova started her campaign with a tough three-set win over Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in the first round. It took Kvitova four set points to seal the first set and then she lost the second set in a tie-break. The Tunisian regained her composure in the third set and won five consecutive games to advance to the second round.

In the second round, Kvitova faced Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who had beaten her in the first round of Wimbledon in 2018. Kvitova avenged that loss with a convincing 6-2, 6-2 victory.

Kvitova’s third-round opponent was Serbian qualifier Natalija Stevanovic, who had never played a main draw match at Wimbledon before. Kvitova showed her class and experience, winning 6-3, 7-5.

Kvitova’s fourth-round match was against eventual runner-up Jabeur, with the latter winning 6-0, 6-3.

Petra Kvitova can take some positives from her performance at Wimbledon this year, as she showed glimpses of her top form on grass. However, she will also be disappointed that she could not go deeper into the draw and challenge for the title. She will have to wait another year to try to add to her two Wimbledon crowns that she won in 2011 and 2014.