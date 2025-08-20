"Donald Trump is a cheating coward" - Martina Navratilova reacts as President calls Benjamin Netanyahu a 'war hero' like him amid Palestine conflict

Legendary Czech-American player, Martina Navratilova, has recently shared her thoughts on the 47th president of the United States, Donald Trump. The former expressed her views on a statement given by Trump on his connection to Benjamin Netanyahu, the current Prime Minister of Israel, amid the Palestine conflict.Throughout her decorated career, Navratilova has won 167 singles titles and 177 doubles titles. She successfully dominated the 1980s era with her long-time on-court rivals, Chris Evert and Billie Jean King. Additionally, she won a record-breaking nine Wimbledon Championship women's singles titles. The Prague, Czechoslovakia native was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2000.Through her recent X post, Martina Navratilova shared her thoughts on Donald Trump, as he reflected on his relations with the Israeli PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, as per Mark Levin’s radio show via Meidas Touch Network.&quot;trump is nothing but a cheating coward- there were no bone spurs,&quot; she wrote on X.As per Politico Europe, Trump never served or fought in the military. He had received five deferments from the military and a medical exemption due to a diagnosis of bone spurs in his heels when he was younger.During the show, Donald Trump shared his support for the Israeli Prime Minister,&quot;I worked with your friend Bibi [Benjamin Netanyahu]. He's a good man. He's in there fighting. He's fighting, they're trying to put him in jail on top of everything else. How about that? He's a war hero because we work together. He's a war hero. I guess I am too. Nobody cares, but I am too. I mean, I sent those planes.&quot;Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, who is the former Minister of Defence of Israel, have been issued arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court due to their involvement in crimes against humanity using warfare in Gaza.Martina Navratilova reflects on the current state of the US under Donald TrumpMartina Navratilova at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: GettyIn 1975, Martina Navratilova's citizenship was taken away, and she requested the United States for political asylum. She was later granted the stay and received her US citizenship in 1981. However, during a recent interview with BBC's Amol Rajan, she shared her current views on the state.&quot;If I were now still in that same position [as in 1975] and I had to go live somewhere, it would not be America, because it's not a democracy at the moment. I mean, people are getting chucked out by Homeland Security, they're getting chucked out because they're not on board completely with Donald Trump's agenda… because they're not kissing the ring.&quot;Navratilova is an advocate for LGBTQ rights, animal rights and underprivileged children's rights and is involved in charities that work towards these causes.