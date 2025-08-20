Martina Navratilova lashes out at 'racist' Donald Trump after US President calls out Smithsonian for fixating on 'how bad slavery was'

Martina Navratilova took a jab at President Donald Trump for calling out U.S. museums for depicting only the negative segments of nations, including slavery and the struggles of marginalized groups. He specifically pointed to the Smithsonian Institution, an independent organization operating 17 museums, galleries, and a zoo in the country. President Trump further stated that these museums are failing to showcase the country's success and achievements. He further announced his decision of asking his lawyers to review these organizations, similar to the actions carried out in colleges and universities. &quot;The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been — Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future,&quot; Trump wrote.“The Museums throughout Washington, but all over the Country are, essentially, the last remaining segment of ‘WOKE,'” Trump added on Truth Social. &quot;I have instructed my attorneys to go through the Museums, and start the exact same process that has been done with Colleges and Universities where tremendous progress has been made. This Country cannot be WOKE, because WOKE IS BROKE.&quot;However, Trump's opinion and plan of action did not sit well with the Navratilova, who referred to his remarks as 'racist.'&quot;As racist as always,&quot; Navratilova wrote. Martina Navratilova has never hesitated to voice her opposition towards President Trump and is frequently seen expressing her political views on social media. Martina Navratilova calls out President Donald Trump for addressing a Russian city with a Soviet-era name and calling out the media Martina Navratilova during the 2025 Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships in London, England. (Photo by Getty Images)Martina Navratilova took a swipe at President Donald Trump for referring to Russia’s second-largest city by its Soviet-era name. Trump mistakenly called St. Petersburg as Leningrad. Trump was criticizing the media for being biased and only giving him negative coverage, stating that even if he struck a deal like getting Moscow and Leningrad for free, they would still cast a negative light. &quot;The Fake News is working overtime... If I got Moscow and Leningrad free, as part of the deal with Russia, the Fake News would say that I made a bad deal!”Trump mentioning St. Petersburg's Soviet-era name caught Navratilova's attention, who slammed the President, writing:&quot;LENINGRAD???????? Well, at least he didn’t call it Stalingrad…😱😱😱😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫🙄🙄🙄&quot;A few days earlier, Navratilova also referred to the president as 'Fascists' for making changes to constitution.