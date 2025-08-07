"Fascists have arrived" - Martina Navratilova makes frustrations clear with Donald Trump-led US government reportedly making constitution changes

Martina Navratilova criticized US President Donald Trump after a political commentator claimed that the government had made major changes to the Constitution. The former tennis star dubbed those running the government 'fascists.'On Wednesday, August 6, Brian Krassenstein shared two screen recordings of the government website on his X handle. While the July 1 recording showed Sections 9 and 10 of Article I, they were missing from Wednesday morning's recording.Krassenstein alleged that the government had removed the two Sections and that Trump was 'erasing' the Constitution. Sections 9 and 10 of Article I limit Congressional powers, deal with the Writ of Habeas Corpus, and prohibit states from exercising powers that are reserved for the federal government.Furious with the reported development, Martina Navratilova raised alarm about fascism. The 68-year-old called out MAGA (Make America Great Again) or Trump supporters. Trump used the slogan extensively during his presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2024. Navratilova wrote on X:&quot;The fascists have arrived. Hope you’re proud, MAGA. Eventually, he or they will come for you too… but for now, be happy about OWNING THE LIBS!!! Meantime THE EGGS!!!! Right?&quot;Martina Navratilova @MartinaLINKThe fascists have arrived. Hope you’re proud, MAGA. Eventually, he or they will come for you too… but for now be happy about OWNING THE LIBS!!! Meantime THE EGGS!!!! Right?However, Krassenstein later shared yet another screenshot from the website with a message that read:&quot;The Constitution Annotated website is currently experiencing data issues. We are working to resolve this issue and regret the inconvenience.&quot;It seems that it was a data error indeed, as the Sections mentioned above are again visible on the website.Martina Navratilova calls out Donald Trump over Epstein files controversyDuring his meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland on July 28, US President Donald Trump was asked about his name appearing in the federal government's Epstein files.The 79-year-old dismissed it as a 'hoax' and suggested that former US President Joe Biden, FBI Director James Comey, and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland added his name to the Epstein files.&quot;I haven't been overly interested in it. It's a hoax that's been built up by those, way beyond proportion. Those files were run by the worst scum on earth. They were run by Comey, they were run by Garland, they were run by Biden. Those files were run for four years by those people,&quot; Trump said (via USA Today).Tennis legend Martina Navratilova indicated that Trump was guilty and feared getting exposed.&quot;He is scared,&quot; Navratilova wrote on X.The Epstein files are documents related to the late Jeffrey Epstein, a financier and a sex offender, and apparently contain names of Jeffrey's high-profile clients.