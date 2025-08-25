“Donald Trump is weak and stupid” - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle reveals her morning walk affirmations amid US Open

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend took a dig at Donald Trump as she walked past graffiti on a wall that labelled the U.S. President 'stupid and weak.' Riddle has taken the courtside of the 2025 US Open, sharing the fashion and lifestyle aspects of the tournament.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend has always been vocal about her distaste for Donald Trump, having endorsed Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential race. Now in New York to support her boyfriend at the US Open, Riddle came across a wall featuring Trump, but in a way that aligned with her views.

The social media influencer was out for a morning walk when she bumped into a statement, reading:

"Trump is weak and stupid"

In the caption, Riddle expressed that it was the affirmation she needed to start the day.

"morning walk affirmations"

Riddle takes a dig at Trump; Instagram - @moorrgs

In June 2025, after Donald Trump's tariff impositions on imported goods took the nation by storm, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend urged her social media followers to take a stand since the development was adversely affecting textile imports.

"@influencers who continue to stay silent on politics - but we MUST raise awareness on tariffs for imported polyester!!!"

The 2024 US Open finalist and Morgan Riddle, began dating after meeting in the exclusive dating app, Raya, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the latter gained fame for bringing more eyes to tennis after her 'A day in my life at Wimbledon' went viral in 2022.

Taylor Fritz once shared how his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, helped him play his best tennis

Taylor Fritz and Riddle at the Laver Cup 2023 - Preview Day 4 - (Source: Getty)

Morgan Riddle, who knew nothing close to tennis when she started dating the American player, has been by the latter throughout. Not only did she help her boyfriend maintain the mental edge, but she also became a fixture in the sporting domain, touring around the world with him. After recording a stellar season in 2024, Fritz sat in an interview and revealed that he couldn't have played his best tennis at the highest level had it not been for his girlfriend.

“I think it’s great to just kind of have someone who is with you, supporting you, helping keep you focused. As someone who had nothing to do with tennis before, in Morgan’s case, she’s done an amazing job over the years, just kind of understanding."

He added:

“She gets it, and she also understands what it takes each week and throughout the year to help me play my best tennis and feel my best. I think that’s a big thing, I just kind of have someone helping me at all times.”

Taylor Fritz reached the semifinals of Wimbledon this year, but fell to the 2024 Wimbledon champion, Carlos Alcaraz, in the run.

