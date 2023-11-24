"Done under the orders of Don Rafael Nadal";"These morons never learn" - Novak Djokovic being tested for doping before Davis Cup QF shocks fans

Tennis fans online were up in arms after Novak Djokovic was subjected to doping control before his match at the 2023 Davis Cup in Malaga, Spain.

Djokovic underwent a random drug test by doping authorities ninety minutes before the start of the second duel between Serbia and Great Britain in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup.

The Serb was set to square off against Britain’s Cameron Norrie after Miomir Kecmanovic saw off Jack Draper 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6), giving Serbia an early lead on Thursday, November 23, at the Davis Cup.

Djokovic’s doping test scenario drew reactions from tennis fans online. One fan commented on a Reddit post about the news:

"It was done under the orders of Don Rafael Nadal Parera."

Another fan, taking a jab at the doping officials, wrote:

"Yeah, make Novak mad. Great idea! I wonder what can go wrong. I swear, these morons never learn."

Another fan opined that the more Novak Djokovic gets infuriated, the better he performs. They commented:

"The more you piss him off, the better he becomes"

Here are a few more reactions:

The Serb comfortably saw off Norrie, winning 6-4, 6-4, setting up a semi-final clash with Jannik Sinner's Italy and forcing Great Britain out of the Davis Cup.

Novak Djokovic will meet Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Davis Cup semi-final

Djokovic at the 2023 Davis Cup

In a press conference following Serbia’s victory over Great Britain, the World No. 1 said that there is a new rivalry brewing between him and the Italian ace and that it would be entertaining for the fans to witness it. He said:

“Yeah, third time in a little bit more than a week. It's going to be great, I think, for tennis fans and for both Italian sports tennis fans and Serbia, and here also in Malaga. We're kind of developing a nice rivalry lately. You know, I have tons of respect for him.”

The 24-time Grand Slam champion lavished praise on the World No.4, acknowledging his game and said:

“You know, he's been playing arguably the tennis of his life. I saw a little bit of singles and doubles that he won today. Amazing. Really played on a high level. I could see that he was very pumped to play for his nation. It was impressive the way they turned it around from 0-1.”

For context, Sinner won his quarter-final match against Tallon Griekspoor 7-6,(3), 6-1 and levelled the score 1-1, after Italy went 1-0 down in the tie.

Djokovic also stated that his past two meetings with the 22-year-old will benefit both of them in their forthcoming semi-final showdown. He said:

“You know, I think the two matches that we had against each other in Torino will serve and help both of us in our preparation for Saturday.”

The winner of this semi-final contest will meet either Australia or Finland in the finals of the 2023 Davis Cup on 26 November.

