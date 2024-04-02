Donna Vekic shows off Roger Federer-backed 'On' shoes during practice session amid preparations for the upcoming clay-court season

Donna Vekic was recently spotted sporting the Roger Federer-backed 'On' shoes during her practice sessions as she prepare for the upcoming clay-court season.

The shoes were part of 'THE ROGER' collection, co-created with tennis maestro Federer. The sneakers in the collection are renowned for their high performance and timeless style and includes a variety of tennis shoes engineered for superior grip and slide (via On.com).

Vekic had also partnered with sports apparel brand Uomo Sport to create her own sportswear line, Donna Sport. This move came after her departure from Nike in January 2023.

The 27-year-old was last seen in action in a second-round loss at the 2024 Miami Open, losing 6-3, 6-4 to 14th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Vekic shared her new look with the 'On' shoes on an Instagram story on Monday, April 1. The story, which featured the song 'Ridin'' by Chamillionaire, showed her practicing for the upcoming clay-court season.

The Croat can be seen wearing the 'THE ROGER Pro Clay' sneakers, which was co-designed by the tennis legend himself and launched a year ago. The sneaker retails for $199.99 at the official store.

Donna Vekic on Instagram

Roger Federer jokes about using his newly launched 'The ROGER Clubhouse Pro' sneakers to play pickleball

Roger Federer at the launch of his new UNIQLO collection

Roger Federer recently gave his stamp of approval to the Swiss company 'On' by endorsing their new footwear, 'The ROGER Clubhouse Pro'.

Federer announced the collaboration on his Instagram account last month, where he highlighted the versatility of the new sneakers for various racket sports, including tennis, paddle, and even pickleball.

"This is the Roger Clubhouse Pro," the Swiss said in the video. "The first time I held this shoe in my hand, I was very excited because you can play any racquet sport with it. Tennis, paddle, or dare I even say it, pickleball."

The 20-time Grand Slam champion went on to detail the unique features of the newly launched 'Clubhouse Pro' shoes, which belong to 'THE ROGER Pro' sneaker collection.

"It uses the same foam as On's running shoes and includes hidden CloutTec. So it's responsive enough for the court and comfy enough to wear all day. To make sure you've got the stability you need, there is a Speedboard in the heel and in the midfoot. A reinforced upper protects against wear and tear. And the herringbone sole can do it all. I think you're gonna like it. I do," the Swiss said.

