"Doubles No. 1 or 100, he struggles against singles players ranked 1-8000" - Tommy Paul amidst Davis Cup controversy

American tennis player Tommy Paul got the ire of fans on social media when he was selected for the doubles for the US Davis Cup team in Malaga.

The 25-year-old got the nod for representing the country in the deciding doubles match over current world No. 3 doubles player Rajeev Ram. The selection did not sit well with the fans who questioned his inclusion.

However, Paul, in a now-deleted tweet, said that Ram struggles to play against singles players.

"You obviously didn't have Tennis TV in your parents' basement during Glasgow. Doubles No. 1 or 100, he struggles against singles players ranked 1-8000, singles or doubles," wrote Paul.

The World No. 33 had previously tweeted that people making suggestions on social media will never be team captains.

"It’s so cool to see ppl who aren’t/will never be Davis cup captains pretending to be Davis Cup captains on Twitter," he said.

Tommy Paul and Jack Sock lost to the Italian pair of Fognini and Bolelli in the 2022 Davis Cup

Tommy Paul in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Quarterfinals at the Rolex Paris Masters

The American pair of Jack Sock and Tommy Paul lost to Italian duo Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 to crash out of the Davis Cup.

The Italians were overjoyed with their performance as both Fognini and Bolelli praised each other after the win.

"I am really happy, I am here with my 'brother' and we played really well,” said Fognini to daviscup.com.

"I am happy for me, for Fabio, for the team. It was really tough, but it is great to be through to the semi-finals,” Bolleli added.

Italy's Davis Cup team captain Filippo Volandri praised the team's performance and thanked everyone for supporting them. He said:

"I’m really proud of my team, and of this crowd. It’s like we are in Italy! All the players did an unbelievable job. Even Matteo [Berrettini], who couldn’t play because of injury is here, and Jannik [Sinner] supporting from home. I am really lucky to have this team.

"Everyone is ready to do the job whenever I call them, and I’m really proud of all of them. Sonego has had a tough year but I knew he could do unbelievable things in the Davis Cup and he did."

Italy will face Team Canada in the semifinals on Saturday, November 26.

