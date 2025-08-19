Doubles specialists Andrea Vavassori & Sara Errani throw shade at US Open entry rules after beating Taylor Fritz & Elena Rybakina

Andrea Vavassori and Sara Errani were formidable as they took out Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina in the first round of the US Open mixed doubles event. The duo was prompt in taking a jab at the tournament organisers for the changed format that left out a lot of professional mixed doubles players from the draw and allowed top singles players to pair up for better publicity of the event.

The decision of the mixed doubles event being transformed into an exhibition event- separate from the main Grand Slam, faced a considerable amount of backlash by tennis fans all across the world, including some players as well. Vavassori and Errani, who are the defending champions, didn't end up getting a seeded spot in the draws as well, worsening the situation further.

Hence, the duo made their frustrations clear after taking out the second-seeded pair in the first round itself. In the on-court interview after the match, Vavassori said:

“I think the tactic in doubles is very important. They are amazing players, we all know that but in doubles, I think also the combination of the two players, we know each other so well, we are playing a lot of tournaments together. We talk a lot also outside of the court about tactics, we love to challenge each other also on the practice courts, so I think it is very important. We’re also playing for all the doubles players that could not compete here, so we tried to do our best.”

They will be facing Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinal match later in the day.

Andrea Vavassori and Sara Errani raised their objections on US Open mixed doubles format

Earlier this year, Andrea Vavassori and Sara Errani penned a note showing their opposition of the changed format of the US Open mixed doubles. The 2025 French Open winners were emotional about the entire situation and saw it as a disrespectful gesture towards players who specialize in this format.

They made a post on Instagram, condemning the US Open organisers and wrote:

"A decision made without consulting anyone, which we can do nothing but accept it. We see it as a profound injustice, that disrespect an entire category of players. Put money above tennis is never a good idea."

Last month, doubles star Katerina Siniakova also vehemently showed her opposition to the new format of the event by speaking against it.

