"Drake better not speak on Serena Williams" - Jim Courier throws shade at rapper after his $300,000 bet on Jannik Sinner to win US Open

Jim Courier recently gave his two cents on Drake betting $300,000 on Jannik Sinner to win the 2025 US Open title later this week. While the four-time Major winner-turned-pundit admittedly had no problem with Drake promoting sports betting, he wished that Serena Williams, who apparently doesn't see eye-to-eye with the Canadian, wouldn't get namedropped by the latter in light of the above news.Sinner has been in scintillating form in New York this fortnight, establishing himself as the firm favorite to reign supreme at this year's US Open. The World No. 1 has been so good lately that Drake - one of Stake's biggest ambassadors - has placed a $300,000 bet on a successful title defense.Earlier this week, the Tennis Channel crew featuring Jim Courier, Lindsay Davenport and Brett Haber discussed the five-time Grammy winner's new bet that can fetch him more than $500,000 in winnings, provided Jannik Sinner goes all the way at Flushing Meadows. Former World No. 1 Courier was welcoming of the Canadian rapper's fascination with tennis, but tongue-in-cheek advised him to desist from making any mention of Serena Williams.&quot;We'll see if it's God's plan for Jannik Sinner to [win the title]... He better not speak on Serena, though,&quot; Jim Courier said on a Tennis Channel pre-show in New York this week. &quot;He loves his tennis. This is a guy who, before he was a star, was in Canada watching the Canadian Open, and there were players who knew who he was...'This guy is going to be a huge star,' and lo and behold, he is massive.&quot;For those unaware, Serena Williams and Drake were rumored to have dated in the early 2010s, and the latter has even attended some of her Grand Slam matches. The two haven't had any interactions in this decade apart from a diss from the $300,000 million-worth star (via Celebrity Net Worth) in 2022, where he called the 23-time Major winner's husband, Alexis Ohanian, a &quot;groupie&quot; in the track &quot;Middle of the Ocean&quot;.Williams certainly got one back, though, as she crip-walked to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl half-time show performance of &quot;Not Like Us&quot;. Her support of the Compton-based rapper came after a well-publicized feud between him and Drake last year.Jannik Sinner will have to be wary of the &quot;Drake Curse,&quot; says tennis analyst Brett HaberJannik Sinner poses with US Open 2024 title | Image Source: GettyDuring their discussion for Tennis Channel, analyst Brett Haber referenced the infamous &quot;Drake Curse&quot;, according to which any athlete that Drake bets on happens to lose their next outing. To prove his point, Haber reminded fans how the Canadian had unsuccessfully bet $200,000 on Taylor Fritz to win the 2024 US Open final.&quot;There is a thing called the Drake curse, because apparently if he bets on somebody, they're going to lose. He bet 200 grand on Taylor Fritz to win last year,&quot; Brett Haber said (via the aforementioned source).Unfortunately, Fritz couldn't make Drake's money's worth last year as the American surrendered the title match at Flushing Meadows to none other than World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. For what it's worth, though, the 38-year-old won his $340,000 bet on the Italian after he secured his third Major title at the Australian Open in January.