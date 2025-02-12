Serena Williams draws cryptic reaction from Drake after crip walking to Kendrick Lamar's diss track at Super Bowl

Serena Williams' surprise cameo during Kendrick Lamar's halftime show at the 2025 Super Bowl has prompted a cryptic reaction from Drake. The 23-time Grand Slam champion joined Lamar on the field when he performed his Grammy-winning track 'Not Like Us,' a diss track aimed at the Canadian singer.

Williams stole the show at the Super Bowl with her surprise appearance, crip walking as Kendrick Lamar delivered his highly anticipated performance of 'Not Like Us,' while calling Drake out by name. The former World No. 1 earned widespread acclaim for her cameo, with the likes of Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz, and Naomi Osaka expressing their admiration for her.

While many were eagerly awaiting the Canadian's response to Lamar's performance, it appears that he has been more preoccupied with Serena Williams' cameo. Taking to his private Instagram account @plottttwistttttt, Drake shared a picture of himself embracing the 23-time Grand Slam champion's former agent Jill Smoller in the wake of her performance.

Interestingly, Kendrick Lamar's diss track includes a warning to Drake regarding the former World No. 1, cautioning the singer that he "better not speak on Serena."

This was likely in reference to the Canadian calling Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian her "groupie" in the song 'Middle of the Ocean.' In response to the jibe, Ohanian proudly embraced the role of being the "best groupie" for his wife and daughter Olympia.

Serena Williams publicly sides with Kendrick Lamar in his feud with Drake

Serena Williams made her stance clear on the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake while hosting the 2024 ESPYs, asserting that no one should dare to challenge the American singer.

Williams also emphasized that Lamar had the ability to turn someone's own hometown against them, warning Drake about the negative reception he would receive when he attended a Toronto Raptors game.

"And if I've learned anything this year, not a single one of us, not even me, should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar. He will make your hometown not like you. The next time Drake sits courtside at a Raptors game, they're gonna Forrest Gump him, seats taken," she said.

Like the 23-time Grand Slam champion, her husband Alexis Ohanian also declared his allegiance towards Kendrick Lamar in the rap beef, often lavishing praise on the Grammy-winning artist.

Ohanian recently also highlighted the significance of three "superstars" like his wife, her sister Venus Williams, and Kendrick Lamar emerging from their hometown of Compton, California, especially given its small population.

