"Drake trailing Serena Williams like a puppy" - Tennis insider calls out rapper after American's Super Bowl performance with Kendrick Lamar

Serena Williams has received support from tennis insider Ben Rothenberg for her Sunday halftime performance at the Super Bowl LIX. The tennis star crip-walked to Kendrick Lamar's song "Not Like Us" which took the tennis world by storm.

The cult favorite song that won five Grammys at the 67th Recording Academy Awards was a diss track written for Drake. Williams' cameo led to speculation that it was a dig at her ex-boyfriend.

Rothenberg took to X (formerly Twitter) to share how he felt after the iconic cameo:

"Man as someone who remembers Drake trailing Serena like a puppy on the tour in 2015, her popping up during “Not Like Us” at the Super Bowl is a momentttt," he wrote.

The insider recalled the moments of Drake at the Royal Box beside Anna Wintour and even sitting next to him during one of the 23-time Grand Slam champion's press conferences at Wimbledon in his blog. He further wrote replying to his post:

"Drake was following Serena to her practices! To her press conferences! To Mason, Ohio! All for it to end with that a decade later. Strikes a chord, indeed."

Williams' husband has indicated that the performance was not a reply to Drake but her representing her roots.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recalls her London Olympics 2012 media trial

Serena Williams at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show - Source: Getty

Serena Williams made heads turn with her crip walk at the Eagles vs Chiefs game. Speculations of her throwing shade at ex-boyfriend Drake began with her four-second appearance to "Not Like Us" by K Dot. Her husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has shut off haters and said that the performance was way more meaningful than people were making it to be. He tweeted:

"Some of y'all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows.... This is bigger than the music."

The 43-year-old tennis legend was at the epicenter of a media trial after she celebrated with a crip-walk dance at the 2012 London Olympics. Hailing from Compton, California, Williams wanted to represent her culture with the crip walk, which is a popular hip-hop move from that part of the country.

