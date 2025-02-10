Serena Williams' sister Venus Williams sends her love to American for 'killing it' with crip walk at Super Bowl 13 years after Wimbledon controversy

Venus Williams gave a shoutout to her sister Serena Williams after her electrifying performance at the Super Bowl Halftime show on Sunday (Feb. 9). Serena took the internet by storm as she came out to perform on Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' and did the crip walk as part of her routine.

The crip walk is a hip-hop dance move that originated back in the 1970s and involves intricate and quick footwork. This, in fact, wasn't the first time Serena had done the crip walk.

Serena celebrated her 2012 London Summer Olympics gold medal similarly and courted controversy. She beat Maria Sharapova for the gold at Wimbledon, which was the venue for the tennis matches at the London Olympics, and then did the crip walk to celebrate her victory.

However, Serena's dance moves weren't well received back then as the crip walk had become a part of gang culture and was hence branded inappropriate. As fate would have it, Serena Williams would do the crip walk again in a public forum 13 years later and it has taken the internet by storm.

Reacting to her younger sister's performance, Venus shared videos of Serena doing the crip walk on both occasions. While sharing Serena's crip walk from 2013, she wrote:

"I just! @serenawilliams 💘"

Screengrab of Venus Williams' Instagram story.

Venus went on to share a clip of Serena's performance from the 2025 Super Bowl with an adorable message:

"Lil sis killing it @serenawilliams 🔥❤️‍🔥"

Screengrab of Venus Williams' Instagram story.

Serena's dance moves and snazzy footwork caught the attention of netizens as the video of her performance went viral across the internet. There were plenty of other celebrities in the stands to watch the final, including Taylor Swift and Adam Sandler.

Serena Williams clarifies that she "did not crip walk like that at Wimbledon!”

Tennis legend Serena Williams performs at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 09. Source: Getty

Serena posted a behind-the-scenes video right after her performance and made it a point to clarify that she "did not Crip Walk like that at Wimbledon!”

"Man, I did not crip walk like that at Wimbledon. I would have been fined," said Serena.

Fellow American tennis star Coco Gauff was in awe of Serena's performance and took to social media to shower her with praise. Gauff, who had switched allegiances to support the Philadelphia Eagles for the Super Bowl, wrote:

"Loved the show and serena ate that. I love rap music and hip hop culture man. shoutout to sza too & K dot 🐐 🔥 and #SamuelLJackson narrating was just chef kiss. well thought out," Gauff posted on X.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, who is the co-founder of Reddit, was also in the stands along with their daughter Olympia. He shared a three-word reaction to her performance at the halftime show.

