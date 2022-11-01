Dressed as Richard and Serena Williams, American professional golfer Jane Park celebrates first Halloween since daughter’s life-altering injury

American professional golfer Jane Park and her daughter dressed up as the legendary father-daughter duo of Richard and Serena Williams. This was her daughter’s first Halloween since a life-altering brain injury left the little one disabled.

The golfer chose a look from the movie King Richard, wearing a white tee and red shorts. Her daughter Grace, meanwhile, looked cute as she donned Serena Williams’ bejeweled outfit from her final career event – the 2022 US Open.

"Hey everyone. This is the first Halloween that we are having with our daughter after she suffered a traumatic brain injury in July 2021. October 2021 was not a happy time for us, so we didn’t go trick or treating. My daughter cannot walk or sit up," she added, "Please come by and say hello to Grace, if you can! (She will be dressed as Serena Williams in a black leotard with a tutu). Thank you!"

The pair re-created a scene from the King Richard movie to pose for pictures.

"How hard did we slay it (though)?" Jane Park said, impressed by their re-creation.

Williams’ 2022 US Open outfit was all the rage at this year’s Halloween, with many fans recreating the glorious look.

Here are a few other instances where the Halloween costume was inspired by the 23-time Grand Slam champion:

"I never imagined 28 years later what Serena Williams and I would experience in this sport" - Venus Williams on her 1994 tour debut

Venus and Serena Williams at the 2017 Australian Open

Venus Williams made her tour debut on October 31, 1994. The American tennis legend scored a win against compatriot Shaun Stafford to kickstart her illustrious career.

On the 28th anniversary of the debut, Williams reflected on the match and stated that she would have never imagined during that moment the success she and the younger Williams would witness in the future.

"On this day 28 years ago I made my debut to professional tennis. I never imagined 28 years later what Serena Williams and I would experience in this sport," she wrote. "I can recount the wins and the losses, but in the end it was always about the pursuit of my best self," she continued. "Everyday, win lose or draw. I can look back with no regrets. It’s all been worth it."

The older sister also stated that their father Richard had always been there to support them.

"After my first win! October 31, 1994. Dad has been there every step of the way!" she wrote.

Venus Williams on Instagram stories

