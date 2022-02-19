Dubai Tennis Championships 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, Livestream details and more

After playing host to the women's tour, the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships will accommodate the ATP tour from February 21-26. This will be the 30th edition of the tournament.

Novak Djokovic is the top seed at the ATP 500 event. The Serbian will be playing in his first tournament of the year following the visa fiasco in Melbourne that left him unable to compete in the Australian Open.

Djokovic's reign at the top of the rankings is also under threat this week. World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, who's competing at the Mexican Open, will ascend to the top spot if he wins the tournament. However, if the Russian fails to lift the trophy, the 20-time Major champion could retain his hold on the No. 1 ranking if he performs better than Medvedev.

World No. 7 Andrey Rublev is seeded second in Dubai. After a third-round exit from the Australian Open, he has performed well by reaching back-to-back semifinals in Rotterdam and Marseille. The Russian will play his semi-final match in Marseille against Benjamin Bonzi on Saturday.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is the third seed. He's made a fantastic start to the season, winning the ATP Cup, reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and winning his maiden career title in Rotterdam. He's currently a semifinalist in Marseille and is the favorite to go all the way.

Fourth seed Jannik Sinner was forced to pull out of the Rotterdam Open after testing positive for COVID-19. The Italian had a successful outing Down Under, winning all three of his ATP Cup group ties and reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

Other notable players in the draw are Denis Shapovalov, Hubert Hurkacz, defending champion Aslan Karatsev and Roberto Bautista Agut. Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray is also in the fray.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2022 Schedule

The tournament kicks off with men's first-round matches, which will be played on February 21 and 22 (Monday and Tuesday). Notable opening-round matches include:

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti,

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Nikoloz Basilashvili,

Jannik Sinner vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina,

Andrey Rublev vs Dan Evans,

Hubert Hurkacz vs Alexander Bublik.

The complete schedule of the tournament is as follows (subject to change):

Date Day Start time (Day and night session) Round February 21, 2022 Monday 2pm & 7pm First round February 22, 2022 Tuesday 2pm & 7pm First round February 23, 2022 Wednesday 2pm & 7pm Second round February 24, 2022 Thursday 3pm & 7pm Quarterfinals February 25, 2022 Friday 2:30pm & 7pm Semifinals February 26, 2022 Saturday 4:30pm & 7pm Finals

The schedule can be found here.

The daily order of play can be found here.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2022: Livestream Details

Aslan Karatsev is the defending champion at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

India: Indian viewers can watch the tournament live on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of the matches, click here.

