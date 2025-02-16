Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 2

First-round matches will conclude on Day 2 of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025. The first day of the tournament saw quite a few big names making an early exit. Leylah Fernandez, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, and Donna Vekic were among those to bite the dust.

Ad

However, the biggest upset of the day was the loss of last year's runner-up Anna Kalinskaya. She went down 6-1, 6-2 to Elina Svitolina, and will drop out of the top 30 of the rankings as a result. Karolina Muchova, Belinda Bencic, Sofia Kenin, and Marketa Vondrousova were among those to advance to the second round on Sunday, February 16.

Recently crowned Qatar Open champion Amanda Anisimova headlines the second day's order of play. She won her first WTA 1000 title, the biggest of her career, with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Jelena Ostapenko in the final. The American will face compatriot McCartney Kessler in her opener here.

Ad

Trending

Ostapenko will also take to the court on Monday, February 17, and will begin her campaign against qualifier Moyuka Uchijima. Ons Jabeur, Mirra Andreeva, Victoria Azarenka, and Beatriz Haddad Maia are some other notable names in action. With another exciting line-up of matches ahead of us, here's a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the Dubai Tennis Championships:

Schedule for Day 2 of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Center Court

Ad

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (13) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Anastasia Potapova

Followed by: (10) Daria Kasatkina vs (WC) Sorana Cirstea

Followed by: Victoria Azarenka vs Anhelina Kalinina

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: Ons Jabeur vs Peyton Stearns

Followed by: Elina Avanesyan vs (12) Mirra Andreeva

Court 1

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (11) Diana Shnaider vs Magdalena Frech

Followed by: (Q) Katerina Siniakova vs Marta Kostyuk

Followed by: (Q) Moyuka Uchijima vs Jelena Ostapenko

Ad

Followed by: McCartney Kessler vs Amanda Anisimova

Followed by: Ekaterina Alexandrova vs (Q) Veronika Kudermetova

To view the full schedule, click here.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Where to Watch

Jelena Ostapenko at the Qatar Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can check out the following channels and sites to keep a track of the matches happening in Dubai:

Ad

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - DAZN, TSN, TVA

Australia - beIN Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Match Timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. The evening session will take place only on Center Court and begin at 6:30 p.m. For fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India, the match timings for Day 2 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (All Courts) Start time (Evening session, Center Court) USA & Canada

February 17, 2025, 2:00 a.m. ET

February 17, 2025, 9:30 a.m. ET UK

February 17, 2025, 7:00 a.m. GMT February 17, 2025, 2:30 p.m. GMT India

February 17, 2025, 12:30 p.m. IST

February 17, 2025, 8:00 p.m. IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback