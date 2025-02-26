Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 4

Felix Auger-Aliassime is among the big names to have confirmed their spot in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships. The last-eight clashes will be played on the tournament's Day 4 (February 27).

In an exciting encounter, Auger-Aliassime will take on US Open champion Marin Cilic, returning to the Tour after an injury-induced sabbatical. Meanwhile, other players including top seed Daniil Medvedev, Ugo Humbert, Matteo Berrettini, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Karen Khachanov fight for their respective spots in the last eight.

With a lot of tennis action to unpack, let's look at the full Day 4 schedule for the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships:

2025 Dubai Tennis Championships Day 4 order of play

Daniil Medvedev is the top seed at this year's tournament. (Source: Getty)

Center Court

Starting at 2 p.m. local time: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs [PR] Marin Cilic

Not before 4 p.m. local time: [LL] Luca Nardi OR Zizou Bergs vs Roberto Bautista Agut OR [Q] Quentin Halys

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: [1] Daniil Medvedev OR Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs Tallon Griekspoor OR [5] Ugo Humbert

Followed by: [4] Stefanos Tsitsipas OR Karen Khachanov vs Matteo Berrettini OR [Q] Christopher O'Connell

Court 1

Starting at 2 p.m. local time: Joe Salisbury / Neal Skupski vs [2] Harri Heliovaara / Henry Patten

Followed by: Yuki Bhambri / Alexei Popyrin vs Rohan Bopanna / Ivan Dodig OR Julian Cash / Lloyd Glasspool

The full schedule for Day 4 of the ATP 1000 tournament can be seen on its official website.

2025 Dubai Tennis Championships live streaming details

The tennis fan contingents in the USA, Canada, the UK, and India can catch the Day 4 action in Dubai on the respective channels and sites:

UK - Sky Sports

India - Tennis TV

USA - Tennis Channel

Canada - DAZN, TSN, TVA

2025 Dubai Tennis Championships start time

Matteo Berrettini has been in good shape of late. (Source: Getty)

Tennis action on the Center Court and Court 1 will commence at 2 p.m. local time on Day 4 of the ATP 500 tournament. While the matches on the main court in Dubai will also be played separately in the night session beginning at 6:30 p.m., the schedule on the secondary court is less tightly packed and will be played over a single session.

Here are the timings for fans residing in the USA, Canada, the UK, and India.

Country Start Time (Center Court and Court 1) Start Time (Evening session, Center Court) USA & Canada February 27, 2025, 5 a.m. ET February 27, 2025, 9 a.m. ET UK February 27, 2025, 10 a.m. GMT February 27, 2025, 2 p.m. GMT India February 27, 2025, 3:30 p.m. IST February 27, 2025, 7:30 p.m. IST

