Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 6

Day 6 of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025 will pit the players against each other in the semifinals. Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva took down five-time Major champion Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals in straight sets to book her spot in the semifinals, her first at a WTA 1000 tournament.

Andreeva will now face Elena Rybakina for a place in the summit clash. The latter hasn't let the off-court drama surrounding her coach affect her adversely, and has gone on about her business in her usual calm demeanour. She beat Sofia Kenin in the previous round, and saved six match points against Paula Badosa in the third round.

Karolina Muchova will take on another first-time WTA 1000 semifinalist, Clara Tauson. The latter toppled World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets in the third round. She already won the ASB Classic earlier this year, and will be eyeing to reach her second final of the season.

The doubles semifinals are also exciting. Top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend will lock horns with Kristina Mladenovic and Zhang Shuai. Third seeds Jelena Ostapenko and Hsieh Su-wei will take on the Chinese pairing of Yifan Xu and Yang Zhaozuan.

With a spot in the finals up for grabs, expect nothing but the best from the players. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 6 of the Dubai Tennis Championships:

Schedule for Day 6 of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Center Court

Starting at 3:00 p.m. local time: (1) Taylor Townsend/Katerina Siniakova vs Kristina Mladenovic/Zhang Shuai

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (6) Elena Rybakina vs (12) Mirra Andreeva

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: Karolina Muchova vs (14) Clara Tauson

Followed by: (3) Jelena Ostapenko/Hsieh Su-wei vs Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaozuan

Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Where to Watch

Mirra Andreeva at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can check out the following channels and sites to keep a track of the matches happening in Dubai:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - DAZN, TSN, TVA

Australia - beIN Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Match Timings

All matches will be played on Center Court, with the first match of the day starting at 3:00 p.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 6 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA & Canada

February 21, 2025, 6:00 a.m. ET

UK

February 21, 2025, 11:00 a.m. GMT India

February 21, 2025, 4:30 p.m. IST



