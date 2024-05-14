Coco Gauff's coach Brad Gilbert throwing shade at Paula Badosa after the duo's fourth-round clash at the 2024 Italian Open has annoyed tennis fans. Many have urged Gilbert to prioritize addressing the areas for improvement in Gauff's game instead of taking digs at other players.

Gauff and Badosa locked horns in a closely contested battle at the WTA 1000 event, with the 20-year-old mounting an impressive comeback from a set down to secure a 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 victory and advance to the quarterfinals in Rome.

Following the World No. 3's victory, her coach Brad Gilbert took to social media and aired his grievances with players repeatedly catching their ball tosses to delay their serve, seemingly implying that Badosa was guilty of this tactic. Gilbert argued that such actions posed a significant disadvantage to the returner and warranted a time violation.

"You have heard me say this so many times, catching your on ball toss on serv is should not be allowed,how can u catch 3 tosses in arow and not at least get time violation is beyond ridiculous, also allowing 45 catches in a match and nothing in rules is mind boggling and such disadvantage to returner," Coco Gauff's coach posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Tennis fans did not take kindly to Gilbert's perceived dig at Paula Badosa, contending that he should maintain his focus on fixing the issue of Coco Gauff's second serve given her tendency to hit double faults. The American recorded 11 double faults in her clash against Badosa.

"Dude focus on fixing your girls ball toss or something on her second serve im sure she would greatly appreciate it instead of you taking random jabs at other tennis players," one fan commented.

"I suggest you focus more on fixing that shocking FH and non existing serve than nit picking at the opponent," another fan chimed in.

"I think you should have better things to do right now right?" said another alongside a tally of Coco Gauff's double faults.

One fan expressed their relief that Iga Swiatek's coach Tomasz Wiktorowski was not on social media, deeming Gilbert's behavior "embarassing." Other fans echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that coaches should refrain from making such public statements.

"Thank god Tomasz is not on socials cuz this is so embarrassing 😭😭🙏🏾🙏🏾," the fan posted.

"If I was a tennis player I'd certainly have a gag order in my coach's contract. No public statements without my permission, I would not let my coach embarrass me like some of these men do regularly," another fan echoed.

"Coaching a professional player and coming here with comments about her opponents shouldn’t be allowed either!" said yet another.

Several fans also countered Gilbert's perspective, asserting that multiple ball tosses could not be avoided in windy conditions.

"Well, you just want to change the rules you don't like. There are several reasons to catch your ball on toss (today was a bit windy, for example), noting wrong with that!" one fan posted.

"Hard to police the wind," wrote another.

"I bet on myself to continue to go big" - Coco Gauff doubles down on her big-serving approach despite recent struggles with double faults

Coco Gauff

Following her win over Paula Badosa, Coco Gauff acknowledged her recent struggles with double faults, admitting the need to improve her first serve percentage.

"Yeah, I've been working on it. I think today, even though the double-faults were there, I think it was still a better performance than it was last night. I think for me the focus will be getting more first serves in," Coco Gauff said in her post-match press conference.

However, the 20-year-old emphasized that she would continue to "go big" on her serve regardless, believing it to be a "dangerous" weapon.

"Honestly, I mean, I bet on myself to continue to go big. I know when I go big and my serve goes in, it's dangerous. Even though this tournament I want to win, I'm trying to think long-term. I don't want to lose the 120 serve by not going for it," she added.

Coco Gauff will take on Zheng Qinwen in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open, following Zheng's commanding 6-2, 6-4 win over Naomi Osaka.