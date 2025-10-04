"Due to many comments saying I look 12" - Amanda Anisimova makes long-awaited change to her WTA profile ahead of China Open SF vs Coco Gauff

Amanda Anisimova recently highlighted a key detail about her WTA official profile's photo with a hilarious take. The changes have been made after the American tennis player reached the semifinal of the China Open, where she will lock horns with Coco Gauff.

Anisimova defeated Jasmine Paolini with a 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-4 win in a faceoff that lasted nearly three hours. She is making frequent headlines in the 2025 season after having stepped away from the sport in 2023 due to her struggles with mental health. The 24-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season this year as she returned to the spotlight and cemented herself as one of the toughest opponents in women's tennis.

Ahead of her semifinal round, Anisimova shared a screenshot of the updated profile, which previously featured an old picture of hers. She stated that the previous picture made her look like she was 12 years old. Taking to her Instagram story, Anisimova wrote:

"Due to many requests and comments saying I look 12, my headshot has been updated," and added a celebratory emoji.

Screenshot of Amanda Anisimova's Instagram story.

Coco Gauff reached her third consecutive China Open semi-final after beating Eva Lys 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

"I've done my best" - Amanda Anisimova opens up on her 2025 US Open final performance

Amanda Anisimova of the United States at the China Open at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, China (Photo by Getty Images)

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Amanda Anisimova in the 2025 US Open final to retain her title. She earned the win with a dominant lead of 6-3, 7-6(3). Following her final appearance, Anisimova reflected on her performance, taking pride in her performance and mental approach.

"I feel like every match is obviously going to be different," Anisimova said. "And it's something I always try and do and I try and you know, practice a lot of mindfulness things and a lot of things that'll just calm my nervous system and give myself the best chance to have energy and positive mindset throughout the match."

She added:

"And I feel like I've done my best, honestly, with all of that stuff. I've done really well with that, and I've tried to turn everything around for myself, and obviously, today was better than my last final." (5:12 onwards)

Amanda Anisimova is competing in her first tournament at the China Open after her US Open campaign.

