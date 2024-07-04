"Dumba** response but hardly surprising", "Shameful" - Fans disappointed by Emma Raducanu's remarks on UK elections at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu was unaware of the UK general election slated for 4 July, 2024. She was informed about it during a Wimbledon press conference and the Brit admitted that she would opt to not vote. Fans were disappointed with the 21-year-old's decision.

Raducanu has been playing well at Wimbledon this year as she has reached the third round without dropping a set. She got the better of Renata Zarazua in the first round 7-6(0), 6-3 and defeated Belgian Elise Mertens in the second round 6-1, 6-2.

Following her second-round win on July 3, Raducanu was asked if she would vote before attending practice on July 4. In response, the Brit claimed she was unaware of the general election taking place on the date. She also said that she would not be voting and would prioritize a "lie-in".

Fans were disappointed by Raducanu's response.

"Oh dear, not a great response," one fan wrote.

"Not caring enough to vote is such a character flaw idc," another fan wrote.

"I’ll always find this shameful. No need to say who you’re voting for, but to have no humility about the privilege of being politically disinterested is always shameful... Especially as she’s benefited from being the poster child for inspiring new govt investment in tennis," a third fan wrote.

Here are more fan reactions to Raducanu being unaware of the UK general election.

"Dumba** response from @EmmaRaducanu but hardly surprising."

"Shameful! these tennis players really have nothing but air up in their heads."

Notably, this fan defended the Brit and claimed that athletes avoid political questions during press conferences:

"She knew. It's just that athletes don't want to start discussing politics in press conferences. It's pretty easy to understand."

Emma Raducanu will face ninth-seed Maria Sakkari in Wimbledon 2024 3R

Emma Raducanu has set up a third-round clash against ninth-seed Maria Sakkari at Wimbledon. The pair will face off on Friday, July 5.

Emma Raducanu at The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 - Getty Images

The two have faced each other once before in the 2021 US Open semifinal. Raducanu, who believes she was an 'unknown payer' at the time, won the match in straight sets.

Playing at Wimbledon 2024, she believes she is the underdog again but hopes to have fun and get a win to continue her stay. Raducanu said during a Wimbledon press conference:

"It's going to be a really difficult one but again, one where I’m the complete underdog and I can just enjoy playing in my home crowd, home slam, yeah, just keep having fun and trying to stay an extra day."

Sakkari has also not lost a set in her first two matches at Wimbledon. She got the better of American Mccartney Kessler and Dutch player Arantxa Rus.

