Following his second round win at the 2023 US Open, Novak Djokovic joked about the outcome of the match if he were to face his younger self from a decade ago.

On Wednesday, August 30, Djokovic continued his flawless performance at this year's US Open by defeating Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 in two hours and two minutes at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the third round.

After securing victories at the Australian Open and Roland Garros this year, as well as making it to the Wimbledon final, the 23-time Grand Slam champion will be aiming to reach the title match of all four Slams in a single season for the third time in his career (previously achieved in 2021 and 2015).

The Serb will also look to become the first player—male or female—in the Open Era to win 24 Grand Slam titles.

During the post-match on-court interview, Rennae Stubbs posed an interesting question to Novak Djokovic. She asked:

“Could Novak today beat Novak from 10 years ago?”

The Serb confidently responded that it would be a breeze, assuring that his 36-year-old self would triumph in straight sets.

“Easy. Easy. No problem. Straight sets for me, for the 36-year-old,” he said.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also revealed that he constantly envisions himself as his toughest opponent. He emphasized that if he is able to conquer the mental battle, then he ultimately triumphs over his opponents on the court.

“I don’t know. I don’t want to play myself. But I do. Every single match, I play myself the most in my mind. If I win this battle, then I win the battle outside against the opponent,” he added.

Novak Djokovic will take on Laslo Djere in the third round of the US Open 2023

US Open Tennis

Second seed Novak Djokovic will square off against 32nd seed and compatriot Laslo Djere in the third round (Round of 32) of the 2023 US Open on Friday, September 1.

Djokovic continued his winning streak at Flushing Meadows this week, effortlessly defeating Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

Meanwhile, Laslo Djere defeated Hugo Gaston in straight sets. The Serb conceded only six games throughout the match to improve his season record to 30-20.

Earlier this week, Djere emerged victorious over Brandon Nakashima, triumphing in straight sets. This recent win has brought Djere's record at Flushing Meadows to 3-5, as he had only managed to secure a single victory in his five previous appearances.

Novak Djokovic emerged victorious in his solitary encounter with Laslo Djere, prevailing in a third-set tiebreak during the 2022 Belgrade second round. This third round match at the US Open will mark their first meeting on hardcourt.

