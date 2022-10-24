Ecstatic Coco Gauff celebrates her doubles partner Jessica Pegula’s Guadalajara Open victory

Coco Gauff, who is Jessica Pegula’s longtime doubles partner, celebrated her compatriot’s outstanding triumph as Pegula became the first winner of the inaugural WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Gauff congratulated Pegula on her first singles title of 2022.

“Yesssss congrats!! @jpegula; Yesss,” she wrote with celebratory emojis.

18-year-old Gauff, who also contested the title in Mexico, was dismissed by Victoria Azarenka in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Jessica Pegula, meanwhile, downed four Grand Slam champions in Elena Rybakina, Bianca Andreescu, Sloane Stephens and Victoria Azarenka before putting on a confident display against Maria Sakkari in the final of the Guadalajara Open, beating her 6-2, 6-3 to clinch her second career WTA singles title. The 28-year-old American’s success came more than three years after her 2019 Washington Open title win.

Speaking about her monumental win in the post-match press conference, the soon-to-be World No. 3 stated that she felt it was her cleanest match and that she hadn’t felt this good throughout the week. She also noted that earning a WTA 1000 title meant a lot.

“Yeah, I thought I played probably my cleanest match yet in the final today. I could feel in warmup I felt the best I felt all week. I'm glad I was able to work through all the tough conditions earlier in the week and to actually feel great today. It was just a bonus. Very emotional week I guess, finally, finally getting a big title to my name. So very, very happy,” she said.

In the doubles category, meanwhile, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula were ousted in the quarterfinals by the eventual runner-up pair of Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff to feature in the WTA Finals in Texas

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula to feature in singles as well as doubles in the WTA Finals

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, who will soon reach a new career-high of World No. 6 and World No. 3 respectively, when the rankings are refreshed on Monday, will next feature in the WTA Finals set to be held in Fort Worth, Texas, from October 31- November 7. With their fabulous showings in San Diego and Guadalajara, Pegula and Gauff secured third and fourth berths respectively to compete in Texas.

2022 will mark their WTA Finals debut and the Americans are the only duo to contest both the singles and - as a pair in the doubles category in the season-ending tournament.

As a pair, they won three doubles titles at the 2022 Qatar Open, Canadian Open and San Diego Open. They also finished as the runner-up pair at the 2022 French Open.

